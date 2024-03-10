Yankees: Insider speculates a potential addition to bolster the bench

Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Curry is arguably the most plugged-in reporter when it comes to the New York Yankees, and he dropped an interesting nugget on today’s broadcast. Rumors about the Yankees looking for a bench addition have existed before the injury to Oswald Peraza, as they made offers to Amed Rosario and Enrique Hernandez that were reported at around $4 million. With the former top-100 prospect shut down for six to eight weeks with a shoulder injury, the pressure is on for the Yankees to look for a backup infielder, and there’s some smoke on that front.

In regards to whether the team has their reserve infielder on the roster or not, Jack Curry mentioned that he doesn’t believe that player is on the roster yet, and that could open up some interesting scenarios for their offseason.

Who Could the Yankees Add to Their Bench?

Sep 13, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman J.D. Davis (7) hits a three run home run during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees could certainly use some help in their infield, as while their starting lineup is set for Opening Day, the lack of infield depth could become an issue. Free agency has not treated the lower tiers of the market well, as with Opening Day less than three weeks away, there’s desperation to look for a job. Some names that could be of interest to the Yankees include the likes of Donovan Solano or Jean Segura, although both are at various price points. Furthermore, J.D. Davis was recently placed on waivers by the Giants and could be an option for the Bronx Bombers as well.

In terms of cheapest options, Jean Segura makes the most sense as he can only take a league-minimum deal as a result of the Miami Marlins picking him up on a two-year deal that doesn’t expire until the conclusion of the 2025 season. If the Yankees want to have a reliable infielder, Jean Segura probably doesn’t check off that box, but he does help the team avoid dealing with a hefty tax that comes with their $300 million payroll. If the team is willing to make the $4 million offer they had for Rosario and Hernandez again, perhaps Donovan Solano makes more sense.

Apr 16, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Minnesota Twins first baseman Donovan Solano (39) hits a single in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Solano may not be able to play shortstop, but he can play the other three infield positions, and he might be able to boost their bench. His bat is almost perfect for the Yankees, given his strong ability to reach base due to his great hit tool. While DJ LeMahieu is considered the leadoff hitter, they could also turn to Solano as a potential top-of-the-order option in situations where they want to mix things up. He’s an excellent insurance option for any infield, but he may be looking for everyday playing time.

The Yankees cannot offer a starting job to Solano, and he certainly played like a starting caliber infield as he had a 116 wRC+ with the Twins. Barring injuries to the infield, Solano would purely be a bench player, but with the lack of time left to make a decision, he might get desperate enough to take a reserve infield role if it means finding a home. Another player who could be of interest to the Yankees would be J.D. Davis, who was recently placed on waivers by the San Francisco Giants, but his salary could present an issue.

READ MORE: Should the Yankees try to acquire power-hitting corner infielder?

Sep 13, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman J.D. Davis (7) reacts after hitting a three run home run during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Since he is set to make $6.9 million, if the Yankees just claim him off of waivers, he will come with that 110% tax as the Yankees would be responsible for that salary. That’s nearly $14.5 million of additional payroll, and it’s hard to imagine that the Yankees would greenlight that kind of decision. Perhaps the Yankees and Giants work out a trade so the luxury tax hit isn’t as bad, but that also relies on no team ahead of the Yankees in the waiver order placing a claim. His lack of versatility could also make him an imperfect fit for the Bronx Bombers.

What the Yankees choose to do with their bench remains to be seen, as the only reserve infield options they have on their 40-man roster are Jahmai Jones and Jorbit Vivas.