Yankees insider isn’t ruling out trade for Phillies superstar but suggests it’s unlikely

The New York Yankees had a golden chance after the 2018 season — a chance to land Bryce Harper, one of baseball’s brightest stars. Instead, they passed, choosing to spend elsewhere while Harper signed a long-term deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. For many Yankees fans, that decision still stings.

Fast forward to 2025, and the storyline has taken an unexpected twist. The Phillies have been successful with Harper — multiple playoff runs and a World Series trip — but not all seems well in Philadelphia. Comments from team president Dave Dombrowski about Harper’s decline have sparked quiet tension and loud speculation.

Trouble Brewing in Philadelphia?

“He’s still a quality player,” Dombrowski said of Harper’s 2025 season. “He’s still an All-Star-caliber player. He didn’t have an elite season like he has had in the past. And I guess we only find out if he becomes elite or he continues to be good.”

Then came the question that raised eyebrows across the league: “Can he rise to the next level again? I don’t really know that answer.”

It’s the kind of public doubt that rarely sits well with a proud superstar. Harper, who hit 27 home runs and posted a 131 wRC+ this year, remains one of the game’s better hitters — but his days of carrying an offense single-handedly might be fading. Whether Dombrowski’s comments were calculated or careless, they have opened the door to speculation about Harper’s future in Philadelphia.

Could the Yankees Step In Now?

Naturally, Yankees fans have started dreaming again. Could New York finally bring Harper to the Bronx after all these years?

MLB insider Joel Sherman thinks it’s unlikely, though not impossible. “I don’t think there’s ever anything crazy about Yankees fans dreaming,” he said. “Historically, they go after stars. But Harper just had one of his worst seasons, and he’s 33. He plays hard — violently, really — and you have to ask seriously, ‘Am I going to buy the worst years of Harper’s career?’”

"Would I be 100% shocked if Bryce Harper got traded this offseason? No."



Sherman added that while a trade wouldn’t shock him, it would be complicated. “The Yankees would worry that they’re getting the name and not the game,” he said — a line that captures the heart of the dilemma perfectly.

Harper’s Numbers Tell a Subtler Story

Between 2022 and 2024, Harper’s bat remained elite, consistently hovering around or above a 140 wRC+. In 2025, that dropped slightly to 131 — still strong, but a step back from his MVP peaks. He also struggled in the postseason and was a non-factor there as the Phillies fell to the Dodgers in the Division Series.

The Yankees could certainly use another middle-of-the-order threat, but the fit is murky. Not only is his contract enormous, but Harper has transitioned to first base full-time after elbow issues limited his ability to play the outfield. The cold corner is currently manned by Ben Rice, who posted a 133 wRC+ — virtually identical production at a fraction of the cost.

A Dream That’s Likely to Stay a Dream

For all the intrigue, a Harper-to-Yankees trade feels more like wishful thinking than reality. With Giancarlo Stanton locked in as the designated hitter and Rice proving capable at first, there’s simply no clear spot for Harper.

Still, Yankees fans can’t help but wonder what might have been. Passing on Harper in 2018 felt like a missed opportunity then — and now, watching his complicated twilight unfold in Philadelphia, it feels a bit like watching a train that once left the station circle back toward the platform. The Yankees might glance at it with curiosity, but they’re not likely to climb aboard this time.