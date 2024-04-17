Yankees Injury Update: 2 key pitchers trending up

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

If there’s one area where the Yankees could use a bit more support, it is undoubtedly their pitching department. The starting rotation has survived but experienced some major volatility, notably to some of their key veterans like Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon.

Fortunately, ace Gerrit Cole will return at some point during the 2024 season, and he’s slowly starting to ramp up his throwing program.

Previously, Cole would have played catch and then spent the next day resting, but the Yankees are starting to increase that workload, having back-to-back days with activity. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Cole will play catch again in New York on Wednesday.

Manager Aaron Boone continues to say there’s no set date for Cole to rebound and take the mound in a simulation setting, but he’s working his way back diligently.

Cole is coming off an AL Cy Young award-winning season with the Yankees, hosting a 2.63 ERA, including an 80.4% left-on base rate and 39.6% ground ball rate over 209 innings.

His availability this year will be paramount to the Yankees’ World Series aspirations, and they are certainly excited about his eventual return.

Yankees Are Likely Closer to Getting a Bullpen Arm Back

In addition, bullpen arm Tommy Kahnle tossed a bullpen session in Tampa on Wednesday, but he needs a few more sessions before he can face off against live hitters, Boone stated.

The 34-year-old is in the second year of a two-year, $11.5 million deal with the Bombers. He tossed 40.2 innings last season, enjoying a 2.66 ERA and 10.62 strikeouts per nine.

Clearly, Kahnle is known for his strikeout numbers, but he has dealt with several injuries in the past few years, so the Yankees will hope to get him back and maintain his health for the duration of the 2024 season.