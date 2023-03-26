Yankees injury timetables for Luis Severino and Carlos Rodon

Mar 15, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

With opening day just four days away, the New York Yankees are already facing significant injury issues. They’ve lost Frankie Montas for nearly the entire season, Carlos Rodon is expected to miss the first month, Luis Severino is now dealing with a lat strain, and starting center fielder Harrison Bader is recovering from an oblique strain that will likely keep him out for a few weeks.

The rotation is already down three primary starters, and the season hasn’t even begun, further representing the terrible luck the Yankees continuously experience every year. However, some of this isn’t luck and certainly bad decisions from general manager Brian Cashman, who traded for Monta despite his injured shoulder.

Severino is the latest to go down and is likely headed to the injured list, which will probably keep him out for the first month of the season. The injury isn’t considered too serious, but they’re taking every precaution considering his injury history.

The 29-year-old pitched over 100 innings for the first time since 2018 last year, tallying 102. He posted a 3.18 ERA, 9.88 strikeouts per nine, and an 80% left-on-base rate. By all accounts, Severino looked like his normal self, but he struggled this spring, trying to locate his slider. Specifically, he hosts a 9.00 ERA across 15 innings with 23 strikeouts, giving up a minimum of two earned runs in every start.

While Severino indicated that his slider was shaking off the rust, maybe he was dealing with a slight injury and trying to work through it, resulting in his latest IL stint.

Boone said Severino has a low grade lat injury. Called a strain. “Jeopardy” to make first start. Via Joel Sherman of the NY Post.

Given that the injury is minor, we should expect to see him back in the rotation by May at the latest, so he will only end up missing a few starts. At least we aren’t getting this news a week before the playoffs.

The Yankees are seeing encouraging progress from Carlos Rodon:

Rodon, on the other hand, will participate in a bullpen session on Monday, working his way back diligently from the left forearm strain. Luckily, despite concerns it could lead to Tommy John surgery, the strain wasn’t anything too serious.

“His next one will probably be Monday with everything,” said Boone. “He’s had a good week.”

Boone projected that Rodon would make a return in April at some point, likely toward the end of the month. Rodon is coming off two consecutive years pitching over 130 innings, logging 178 last year with the San Francisco Giants. He posted a 2.88 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine, representing one of the best starters in baseball.

The Yankees need Rodon at the top of his game, especially during the postseason when they need the rotation at full strength.