Yankees’ injured lefty starter fighting to make a playoff return

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

If Nestor Cortes had remained healthy at the end of the season, the Yankees would have likely relied on him as a key starter in their playoff rotation. Unfortunately, a flexor strain in his elbow sidelined him, landing him on the 15-day injured list. This setback came at a crucial time for both Cortes and the team, as they headed into the postseason with high expectations.

Cortes’ Fight to Return to the Yankees

Cortes has been working hard to make his way back into the mix for the playoffs. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Cortes was seen playing catch for the second consecutive day on Monday, indicating that he’s trying to regain his form. However, despite his efforts, the chances of him making a significant comeback this postseason remain slim.

The Yankees opted to leave Cortes off the ALDS roster due to his injury, and although he’s making strides in his rehab, the team seems cautious about rushing his return. Given the nature of his injury, there’s a real concern that pushing too hard could lead to more serious damage.

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Dodging a Major Setback

One piece of good news for Cortes is that he managed to avoid Tommy John surgery, which would have sidelined him for an extended period. However, playing through a flexor strain could still lead to further complications. The Yankees are well aware of the risks and are likely to prioritize his long-term health, as they will need him in top shape next season.

Cortes has been a workhorse for the team this year, pitching 174.1 innings and posting a solid 3.77 ERA. His 8.36 strikeouts per nine innings, along with a 76.4% left-on-base rate and 31.1% ground ball rate, made him one of the more reliable starters in the Yankees’ rotation. His absence is undoubtedly a big loss for the team heading into the playoffs.

A Strong September and a Setback

After a brief period working as a relief pitcher, Yankees manager Aaron Boone reinstated Cortes into the starting rotation. In September, Cortes showed signs of returning to his best form. He logged a 2.79 ERA over 19.1 innings, demonstrating his value to the team and raising hopes that he could be a key part of their playoff push. Unfortunately, the elbow injury derailed those plans.

The Yankees were forced to adapt, turning to other starters like Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt to fill the void left by Cortes. While both pitchers have stepped up, Cortes’ absence is still felt as the team continues through the postseason.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

A Bullpen Role If He Returns?

Even if Cortes manages to recover in time for the later rounds of the playoffs, it’s unlikely that he will return as a starter. Instead, the Yankees might use him in a bullpen role, where he could eat up innings if needed. However, with his recovery still in progress, he may be weeks away from making any potential appearance.

In the meantime, the Yankees will have to rely on the rest of their pitching staff to carry them through. The team will undoubtedly be cautious with Cortes, ensuring that he’s fully healthy before returning to the mound to avoid any long-term damage.