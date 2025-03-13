Yankees’ injured DH dealing with another chronic issue in calf

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While Giancarlo Stanton recovers from the severe tennis elbows, the Yankees get more bad news on his health, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that he’s also dealing with a chronic calf issue. Sidelined for an indefinite period of time with his aforementioned elbow problems, the Yankees’ star slugger has already had his season in jeopardy as the possibility of a season-ending surgery still looms if the elbow doesn’t improve.

The Yankees had Stanton undergo multiple rounds of PRP injections with the hopes that he could get himself back on the road to recovery, but the chronic calf issue provides another wrinkle in this saga. Stanton is known to be injury-prone, but these issues have only continued to pile up for someone who seemed to give it all for that push to the World Series in 2024.

Giancarlo Stanton’s Injury Situation Leaves Yankees’ Offense in Disarray

After having a bounceback season in 2024 where he posted a 116 wRC+ and launched 27 home runs, anchoring the middle of their offense and stepping up in the postseason. He slugged .709 with a 183 wRC+ in the Yankees’ run to the World Series, hitting big home run after big home run as the team turned to him to deliver from the right-handed side with their season on the line.

His playoff run only further grew the list of big-time blasts he’s hit since being traded over from the Marlins, but what has always betrayed him is his body. Despite an effort to slim down and lose muscle last season, Stanton’s body has still remained extremely brittle, which is a result of the constant wear and tear on his large frame. It wasn’t too long ago that he was capable of playing a full season as an outfielder, but now he’s someone whose lower-half has given out on him.

The Yankees have DH options internally that they can turn to, with Ben Rice, Dom Smith, and J.C. Escarra standing out as options they could turn to for Opening Day.

Dominic Smith and J.C. Escarra have put up big numbers this Spring, but Ben Rice’s production hasn’t matched the quality of his at-bats. The Yankees love Rice, but they also hold a high view of Escarra defensively, which could allow the team to roster both with the 29-year-old rookie as Austin Wells’ backup catcher. Ben Rice has the power, discipline, and feel for contact to make things work in the big leagues, but his lack of MLB experience does create question marks.

Unless the team acquires a right-handed bat for the bench, Dominic Smith makes sense as the final bench bat thanks to his standout performance in Spring Training, as he’s hitting .318 with two HRs through his first eight games. He’s made some swing adjustments over the last two years that he’s happy with, so perhaps we could see him nab a spot on the bench or head to Scranton where he could be their first man up if a player is hurt or simply underperforms.