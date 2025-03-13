Yankees stashed a solid designated hitter option in Triple-A

With Giancarlo Stanton sidelined indefinitely, the Yankees are left scrambling for a solution at the designated hitter spot. The team has multiple left-handed options in Ben Rice and J.C. Escarra, but neither perfectly replaces Stanton’s right-handed power. General manager Brian Cashman has been scouring the market for an alternative, yet as of now, it seems like the Yankees will work with what they have.

J.C. Escarra Could Be the Versatile Answer

Escarra wasn’t even expected to be in this conversation heading into spring training, but his strong play has put him in the mix for more than just the backup catcher role. Over 12 games this spring, the 29-year-old is hitting .370/.414/.593, with two homers and six RBIs. He’s been one of the team’s best offensive players, making a strong case to break camp with the big-league club.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

If Escarra wins the backup catcher job, the Yankees could also use him at DH, which would allow them to carry an extra player elsewhere on the roster. His ability to hit major league pitching, evident from his performances this spring, makes him an appealing option to get early-season at-bats.

Ben Rice Bringing Power Despite Underwhelming Spring Stats

Rice has been another player getting a serious look at DH, despite his raw spring training numbers. Through 12 games, he’s slashing just .148/.233/.259 with one homer and two RBIs. Those stats don’t jump off the page, but the Yankees are looking beyond the box score.

Advanced metrics show that Rice is making much better contact, posting a 52.9% pull rate and averaging 98.1 mph in exit velocity. His hard-hit rate sits at 86.7%, meaning he’s consistently putting the ball in play with authority—he’s just been a bit unlucky. The Yankees see him as a power bat who can grow into the role, and his ability to mash from the left side makes him a potential everyday piece moving forward.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Everson Pereira Could Be the Long-Term Answer

One intriguing option was Everson Pereira, but the Yankees chose to option him to Triple-A earlier this week. The 23-year-old was putting together an encouraging spring at the plate, slashing .350/.440/.650 with two homers, six runs, and three RBIs. His strikeout rate remained high at 28%, but his ability to elevate the ball and generate extra-base hits made him a real candidate for the DH spot.

Hitting coach James Rowson was impressed with Pereira’s raw power and the way the ball was coming off his bat.

“I like him. This spring, it looks like he’s really square and the baseball is up in terms of that,” Rowson said Tuesday, via the New York Post. “I look at the spin a lot of times, and the ball is spinning in a really good way right now. He doesn’t have a lot of topspin or sidespin. He has a lot of backspin off the balls he is hitting. He’s got power. I mean, we know that. He can drive a baseball as good as anybody. Now, it’s a matter of just getting to that point consistently.”

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees still view Pereira as a potential power threat, but they want him getting consistent at-bats in Triple-A to refine his approach. Since he’s also still ramping up from Tommy John surgery, they likely want him to be fully ready defensively before calling him back up.

Yankees Still Scouring the Market

Despite internal options, Cashman has been exploring external alternatives, particularly for a right-handed bat. Free agent J.D. Martinez remains on the market, but the Yankees haven’t made a move, possibly due to his declining slugging numbers. A trade could still be in play, but with limited financial flexibility, the team may opt to start the season with Escarra and Rice while keeping an eye on Pereira’s development.

For now, the Yankees appear set to go with a platoon at DH, but there’s still time for a last-minute move. Whether it’s a trade, a free agent signing, or simply waiting for Pereira to be ready, the situation remains fluid as Opening Day approaches.