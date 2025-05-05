Yankees’ injured ace provides encouraging update on his recovery

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

For the second spring in a row, Gerrit Cole’s elbow whispered trouble. This time, though, the murmur turned into a full-throated shout: Tommy John surgery. It’s the pitcher’s equivalent of a full engine rebuild. Now, the New York Yankees ace won’t be toeing the rubber again until the summer of 2026—at best.

That kind of news hits hard, like a fastball to the ribs. Cole isn’t just any arm in the rotation. He’s the arm. The kind of pitcher who doesn’t just set the tone—he is the tone. And when he’s out, the silence is deafening.

Still in the Game, Just Not on the Field

Though Cole’s season has been erased, he hasn’t vanished. On Monday, he popped into the Yankees’ clubhouse, offering a familiar face and a dose of grounded optimism. Speaking to reporters, Cole peeled back the curtain on his recovery process. He’s tracking well and aiming to resume playing catch in August—a small step in physical terms, but a giant leap after elbow surgery.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In the meantime, Cole hasn’t stopped pitching—at least not in his mind. “I still pitch mentally every night before bed,” he shared. “I haven’t given up any hits.” It was part-joke, part-truth, and fully Gerrit Cole: ever the perfectionist, still competing even when confined to the sidelines. It’s the kind of line that makes you smile—and also one that underscores just how hard it is for someone wired like Cole to sit out.

The Weight of Expectations

The Yankees are tracking his rehab closely, and for good reason. They have a lot riding on Cole—both emotionally and financially. He’s not just a big name on the roster. He’s the 2023 AL Cy Young winner, a pitcher who makes a difference every fifth day. His career ERA sits at 3.18, and it dips even lower—to 3.12—with the Yankee pinstripes.

With the Yankees’ rotation currently resembling a game of musical chairs—one with more wrong notes than harmony—Cole’s absence is more than just noticeable. It’s gaping.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

From the Couch to the Comeback

Tommy John surgery isn’t just a medical procedure—it’s a marathon. And right now, Cole is still in mile one. But come August, he’ll start the gentle climb back with a game of catch. It’s not glamorous, but it’s crucial. From there, it’ll be a careful dance of strengthening, rebuilding, and ultimately re-entering the kind of competitive fire that only the Bronx can bring.

For now, he pitches in his mind, late at night, no hits, no runs. And somewhere in those imagined innings, a return begins.