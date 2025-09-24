Yankees infielder warns the rest of the league: ‘This October, we’re coming to prove a point’

The New York Yankees didn’t just clinch a playoff spot on Tuesday night—they reignited a belief that’s been simmering since last fall. With a dramatic walk-off win against the Chicago White Sox, the Bronx crowd was reminded of what this team is capable of when the lights shine brightest. And if you ask Jazz Chisholm Jr., the Yankees aren’t satisfied with just showing up in October—they’re coming for everything.

From Heartbreak to Hunger

Last year’s World Series run was the Yankees’ deepest in more than a decade, a ride that carried them past the Kansas City Royals in the Division Series and the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS before running out of steam against the Los Angeles Dodgers. For a franchise measured only in championships, the loss stung.

It wasn’t just the defeat; it was the way the Dodgers laughed them off the stage. The Yankees made mistakes, looked disorganized at times, and let a championship slip through their fingers. That humiliation has lingered for 12 long months. The echoes of those missteps hang over the clubhouse, not as ghosts, but as fuel.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Chisholm’s Bold Message

Now comes Chisholm, fresh off his first 30–30 season, throwing gasoline on the fire. “This October, we’re coming to prove a point,” he said. The message may have been vague, but the intent was unmistakable: the Yankees want revenge, and they want rings.

The Yankees’ postgame celebration wasn’t as wild as it’s been in the past because they have much bigger goals than simply clinching a postseason berth. https://t.co/2EnWXROUHe — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) September 24, 2025

Chisholm is not your typical Yankee. He’s loud, he’s flashy, and he wears his personality as proudly as his pinstripes. But he’s also been indispensable—an everyday jolt of electricity who can change a game with his legs, his bat, or even just his energy. When a player like that says the team is on a mission, people listen.

A Team That Refused to Fold

What makes this year’s postseason berth more impressive is how uncertain it looked just a few months ago. Injuries piled up, the lineup sagged, and there were stretches in the summer where the Yankees looked destined for mediocrity.

But baseball seasons are marathons, not sprints. And the Yankees, bruised though they were, kept themselves in the race. That walk-off over the White Sox wasn’t just a clincher—it was a statement. This team is resilient, battle-tested, and ready to re-enter October with scars that now double as armor.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Chip on Their Shoulder

Every championship run has a defining narrative, and for the Yankees, it’s redemption. The Dodgers laughed at their mistakes. Analysts doubted their consistency. Even fans, spoiled by the franchise’s history of dominance, questioned whether this team had the toughness to finish the job.

Now, with a healthy-ish roster and a player like Chisholm setting the tone, the Yankees feel like a prizefighter who’s been knocked down once but refuses to stay down. They’ve been in the ring with the heavyweight champion, and they believe they’re better prepared for the rematch.

A Fanbase Waiting to Exhale

Yankees fans have waited since 2009 for another parade. Every October that comes up short only adds to the hunger—and the pressure. This isn’t just another postseason for the Bronx; it’s a chance to turn heartbreak into history.

Chisholm’s words may be simple, but they cut straight to the heart of what this Yankees team represents: swagger, grit, and unfinished business. If last year was the spark, this October is the fire. And this time, the Yankees believe they can burn all the way through to a championship.