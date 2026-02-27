The Yankees have difficult roster decisions to make as spring training continues and the regular season roster becomes clearer. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, one interesting decision revolves around Max Schuemann, who projects to be the extra infielder on the bench while the Yankees slow play Oswaldo Cabrera’s return.

While Cabrera is a decent defender at multiple spots, he’s a below-average bat. His 83 wRC+ in 2025 put him 17% below league average, and his power has evaporated. That’s created an opening for Schuemann to steal a roster spot.

Schuemann Making Impossible to Ignore

Schuemann is a 28-year-old former Oakland Athletic who’s absolutely torching spring training. Over three games, he’s hitting .571/.667/.571 with three runs scored. He’s getting on base at a .667 clip and making the front office reconsider what they thought was a straightforward roster decision.

Spring training stats are unreliable, but when you’re fighting for a roster spot, performance matters. Schuemann is doing everything possible to force his way onto the Opening Day roster.

Schuemann played 101 games for Oakland last year, hitting .197/.295/.273 with two homers and 13 RBIs. His 62 wRC+ was brutal. But he has the capacity to be an 85 wRC+ hitter, which is fine when paired with great defense. And defense is his strong suit.

The Defensive Profile That Matters

Schuemann can play second base, third base, and shortstop with legitimate competency. In a pinch, he can handle the outfield, giving manager Aaron Boone the versatility that keeps utility players employed. Over 1,500 innings across three infield positions in two MLB seasons, he’s accumulated +5 Fielding Run Value at second base, +3 at third, and +1 at shortstop.

His range and arm strength allow him to make throws across the diamond. That matters when Anthony Volpe is recovering from shoulder surgery and the Yankees need legitimate backup options at shortstop. Jose Caballero is the clear favorite to start in Volpe’s absence, but if Cabrera can’t handle the position coming off his traumatic ankle fracture, Schuemann suddenly becomes essential.

There’s also his speed. Schuemann graded out in the 73rd percentile in Sprint Speed last season and is 21-for-23 in stolen base attempts over his career. That makes him a legitimate pinch-running weapon late in games, another tool in Boone’s arsenal that Cabrera simply doesn’t provide.

The Cabrera Conundrum

Cabrera’s situation is complicated. He’s fully healthy and cleared for baseball activities, but the Yankees are being cautious with his ramp-up. A fractured ankle that ended his 2025 season in May isn’t something you rush back from, especially when you’re trying to prove you deserve a roster spot.

The problem for Cabrera is that while he sat on the injured list, Brian Cashman rebuilt the bench. Jose Caballero arrived at the deadline and dominated in his 40-game audition. Amed Rosario returned and provided a proven bat. The Yankees added depth pieces who do what Cabrera does, except they do it better and they’ve been healthy.

Cabrera’s switch-hitting ability offers some theoretical value as a left-handed option off the bench, but when you’re hitting .243/.308 with one homer like he did in 34 games last year, theory doesn’t keep you on the roster. Production does.

The Yankees will likely stash Schuemann on the roster in case of a desperate need, but it could just be until Cabrera feels fully back to normal and ready to reclaim his previous role. Or it could be permanent. Spring training performances like what Schuemann is putting together have a way of changing front office plans, especially when the player you’re holding the spot for hasn’t proven he’s better.

Right now, Schuemann is making the decision harder with every at-bat.