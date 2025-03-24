Yankees infielder just had his job stolen from spring training invite

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees gave Oswald Peraza every opportunity to make an impression this spring. With third base wide open and internal options thin, the 24-year-old former top prospect was positioned to seize the job.

Instead, he watched it slip away one weak at-bat at a time.

Peraza’s Missed Opportunity

Peraza needed a strong spring showing to justify a roster spot, let alone a starting role. But in 19 games, he hit just .174/.269/.196. His two RBIs and 30 wRC+ were among the worst on the team, and his isolated power sat near zero.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The defense was solid—Peraza’s glove rarely comes into question—but the Yankees can’t afford a dead spot in the lineup. They’re already navigating around multiple injuries to the pitching staff, so the offense has to carry more of the weight. At this point, Peraza’s light bat doesn’t help.

It’s no secret general manager Brian Cashman has been exploring ways to upgrade the infield, specifically targeting a right-handed bat to platoon or replace Peraza altogether.

Enter Pablo Reyes

While the Yankees were scanning the market, a potential solution may have emerged from within.

Pablo Reyes, a 31-year-old veteran who signed a minor league deal with an invite to spring training, has done nothing but rake. Through 17 games, Reyes is hitting .326/.434/.488 with two home runs and five RBIs. His plate discipline has been excellent, and he’s played with the urgency of a man fighting for his career.

Reyes doesn’t bring big-time power, but he’s consistently put the ball in play and contributed when called upon. What sets him apart, though, is his versatility. He’s played every infield position, all three outfield spots, and even made a few emergency appearances on the mound earlier in his career. For a Yankees team that values flexibility, he’s a useful chess piece.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Eyes Still on the Market

Despite Reyes’ breakout spring, the Yankees haven’t stopped making calls. Ideally, they’d like to add a right-handed hitter with a bit more thump to help balance a lefty-heavy lineup.

But Reyes might be the bridge option, giving them time to find the right long-term fit while ensuring someone competent holds down the position early on. He’s earned a roster spot—at least for now—and might just be the short-term answer they need as they continue to look for a more permanent fix.