Yankees’ infield is quietly having a breakout offensive season

The New York Yankees didn’t just need power this season—they needed growth, and Anthony Volpe has answered that call.

While most eyes are glued to the usual stars, Volpe has quietly carved out one of the best stretches of his young career.

It hasn’t been perfect, but it’s been a revelation, and his evolution might be one of the most important stories this summer.

Offensive maturity is starting to shine through

Through 67 games, Volpe is slashing .248/.321/.446, with eight home runs and a .767 OPS that reflects real progress.

More importantly, he holds a 114 wRC+, meaning he’s 14% better than the league-average hitter—something fans weren’t expecting.

That’s a massive leap from the version of Volpe we saw in previous years, where his bat often went missing for stretches.

He’s finding a groove, and his strikeout rate has leveled off at 24.8%, with a solid 9.1% walk rate to balance it out.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Power numbers trending in the right direction

Volpe’s improvements aren’t just on the surface—his power metrics suggest this leap is more than just a hot streak.

He ranks above average in barrel rate, average exit velocity, and hard-hit rate, all signs of better contact and swing decisions.

The most encouraging shift might be his chase rate, which shows improved discipline and pitch recognition at the plate.

Volpe’s not just swinging harder—he’s swinging smarter, which is a promising sign for a Yankees offense looking for stability.

Defensive numbers not elite, but still steady

While Volpe’s defense isn’t as dominant as it was during his rookie year, he remains a solid presence at shortstop.

He’s recorded two defensive runs saved and one out above average—both respectable, though not eye-popping, for the position.

It’s a reminder that growing pains come with added responsibilities, and he’s learning how to balance both sides of his game.

Still, the Yankees aren’t complaining—he’s a dependable defender with offensive upside, and that’s a valuable combination.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Yankees benefit from Volpe’s quiet rise

Players like Aaron Judge might headline the Yankees’ success, but Volpe’s growth is the steady heartbeat.

He’s gone from raw and erratic to composed and effective, slowly becoming a balanced contributor.

The Yankees needed more consistency from their infield bats, and Volpe has been delivering it without making much noise.

