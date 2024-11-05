Yankees’ in-house infield prospect could be the key to landing Juan Soto

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

When it comes to signing Juan Soto to a long-term contract, the Yankees need every dollar they can free up this off-season. With around $80 million coming off the books thanks to several free agents hitting the open market, the Yankees are in a strong position to pursue Soto’s extension aggressively. Key players leaving, such as Gleyber Torres, Alex Verdugo, and Anthony Rizzo, contribute significantly to this available capital.

Torres earned $14.2 million in his final arbitration year, Verdugo accounted for $8.7 million, and Rizzo’s club option would have cost $20 million. This total frees up a substantial amount of cash that the Yankees could allocate primarily toward Soto’s potential long-term deal.

The Torres Question: Retain or Move On?

Retaining Torres on a multi-year deal, likely averaging $18 million per season, remains a consideration. However, the Yankees’ focus on keeping as much money available as possible makes Caleb Durbin, an in-house prospect, an increasingly valuable part of their long-term plans. Durbin, a solid defensive second baseman at 24, has been impressive in the Arizona Fall League, where he’s currently on pace to set a stolen base record.

In 82 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season, Durbin hit .287/.396/.471, with 10 homers, 60 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases. While Torres offers a more established MLB presence and slugging capability, Durbin’s speed, elite contact, and base-running abilities make him a promising, cost-effective option.

Caleb Durbin’s Potential Role in the Yankees’ Future

Durbin’s plate discipline and small strike zone could make him an ideal leadoff hitter in the future, although he might not start in that role immediately. Since joining the Yankees from the Braves’ farm system in 2023, he has maintained a strikeout rate of 10% or lower at the highest minor league level. Additionally, his pre-arbitration status means the Yankees could have him on a minimal salary, which aligns with their goal of freeing up funds for Soto.

In 2024, Torres provided solid value as the Yankees’ leadoff hitter, particularly in the season’s second half. He ranked in the 92nd percentile in chase rate, hitting .283/.350/.405 when leading off. While Torres’ offensive production would be missed, Durbin’s base-running and defensive prowess could compensate, especially given Torres’ full-season wRC+ of 104, only 4% above the league average.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Strategic First Base Options for 2025

With the potential savings from Torres’ departure, the Yankees could use some of that capital to address first base. Options like Carlos Santana or Christian Walker could offer consistent power and defense at a lower cost. This approach would allow the Yankees to field a competitive lineup in 2025 with Soto in right field, Durbin at second base, and a reliable presence at first.

Building a Championship-Caliber Roster

The Yankees’ recent World Series loss highlighted the need for defensive improvement and greater consistency. Minor adjustments, such as integrating Durbin’s speed and fielding skills and securing a power bat at first base, could go a long way in addressing these issues. Meanwhile, retaining the 26-year-old Soto would solidify a core around a generational talent, fueling the Yankees’ aspirations for their first championship in over a decade.