Yankees in hot pursuit of 2 heavy-hitting bullpen arms

The New York Yankees are urgently searching for bullpen reinforcements as the trade deadline inches closer, with pressure mounting daily.

General manager Brian Cashman knows the back end of the bullpen has been far too inconsistent for a playoff contender.

While the rotation has stabilized, the late innings remain a house of cards—one gust away from disaster most nights.

That’s why Cashman is actively pursuing two of the best relief options on the market, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN: David Bednar and Ryan Helsley.

“They’re in on David Bednar, they’re in on Ryan Helsley. I anticipate they’re going to get a big relief arm before the deadline is over. Perhaps two relief arms and they’re also looking for starting pitcher as well.”

— Jeff Passan on Pardon the Interruption

Each brings a unique skillset and upside, but both could immediately transform the tone of close games for this Yankees team.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Bednar brings control and bounce-back dominance

Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar has reemerged as one of the most dominant arms in the National League this season.

After a disastrous 2023 where he posted a 5.77 ERA, Bednar has rebounded sharply and looks like his former All-Star self again.

Over 38 innings, the 30-year-old has carved out a 2.37 ERA with a stellar 12.08 strikeouts per nine innings.

Bednar also owns a 41.3% ground ball rate, giving him a reliable path to escape jams when strikeouts aren’t enough.

His pitch mix generates strong swing-and-miss numbers, and he’s doing it all for a Pirates team going nowhere fast.

Bednar is under contract through 2026, giving any acquiring team an extra year of high-leverage relief without rental risk.

For the Yankees, that kind of control makes him far more appealing—even if the price in prospects will sting a bit.

Helsley would be a powerful rental

If the Yankees opt for a shorter-term commitment, Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals is firmly on their radar.

Helsley has tossed 36 innings with a 3.00 ERA this season, flashing overpowering stuff and clutch-level composure.

His fastball averages 99.3 mph and ranks in the 99th percentile for velocity—few pitchers in baseball throw harder.

Beyond the velocity, Helsley’s advanced metrics are elite: 94th percentile in chase rate and 86th in whiff rate.

He pairs his heater with a nasty slider, giving him two legitimate out pitches in high-pressure situations.

Though he becomes a free agent at season’s end, he’s the kind of rental who could dominate a playoff series.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Yankees need more than just depth—they need dominance

Both Bednar and Helsley represent more than just added arms—they’d be tone-setters in a bullpen that’s lacked a true stopper.

Clay Holmes is no longer in the picture, and the Yankees have struggled to find a consistent finisher to lock things down.

Bringing in one, or even both, of these relievers would finally allow Aaron Boone to map out late innings with confidence.

It’s like adding a parachute when skydiving without one—once they’re in place, every high-leverage inning feels a bit safer.

Cashman knows playoff games are often decided in the seventh through ninth innings, and this roster currently lacks margin.

If the Yankees are serious about making a deep run, adding one of these bullpen aces needs to be a top priority.