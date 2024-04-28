Yankees’ ice-cold infielder finally breaks out of slump

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees unleashed their most explosive offensive display of the 2024 season on Saturday night against the Milwaukee Brewers, amassing 19 hits and scoring 15 runs, which included four home runs, six walks, and seven strikeouts. This standout performance may serve as a turning point for several team members who have struggled at the plate this season.

Breakthrough Performances

Key players stepped up during the game, with Aaron Judge hitting a two-run homer in the 6th inning, which was followed immediately by a two-run home run by Anthony Rizzo. These contributions could potentially mark a turning point for both players. However, the highlight of the night was Gleyber Torres, who has had a challenging start to the season but managed to shine brightly in this game.

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Gleyber Torres’ Standout Night for the Yankees

Torres, the Yankees’ starting second baseman, is in his final year of arbitration and has been under considerable pressure to perform as he approaches free agency. Despite the Yankees’ low likelihood of retaining him on a large contract, Torres remains a crucial element of their World Series aspirations.

On Saturday, he delivered precisely what was needed, securing three hits and three RBIs over six at-bats. His key plays included a double to center field in the 3rd inning that drove in three runs, and singles in the 6th and 9th innings, boosting both his batting average and his confidence.

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

For the season, Torres is batting .210/.294/.238, with no home runs and five RBIs, resulting in a 63 wRC+. His performance has seen him move down from being the primary lead-off hitter due to his early struggles. Defensively, he has played 241.1 innings, accumulating -2 defensive runs saved and one out above average with a .969 fielding percentage. While his start to the season was rocky, his fielding has stabilized in recent weeks, though the team continues to anticipate more consistent contributions with his bat.

Despite the challenges of a contract year, which could significantly impact the value of his next deal, Torres is focused on regaining his form. With only 27 games played out of a 162-game season, there is ample time for him to turn things around and positively redefine his season.