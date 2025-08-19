Yankees’ homegrown pitcher is locking down a mid-rotation spot

The New York Yankees have watched homegrown pitcher Will Warren evolve into one of their most intriguing arms this season.

Once dismissed after a rocky debut in 2024, Warren is now flashing glimpses of long-term staying power within the rotation.

From struggles to steady progress

Warren’s first taste of big-league action was brutal, finishing last season with a staggering 10.32 ERA in 22.2 innings.

That shaky start made it easy for critics to overlook his upside, branding him as just another fringe starter.

This year, however, he’s flipped the narrative, pitching 127 innings with a 4.25 ERA, seven wins, and 143 strikeouts.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A fastball foundation

Much of Warren’s improvement stems from an elite fastball, a weapon holding opponents to a .188 average against it.

Hitters have managed just a .323 slugging percentage off the pitch, giving Warren a reliable backbone to his entire arsenal.

Like a boxer leaning on a dependable jab, his fastball sets up every other move in his sequencing and strategy.

The sweeper remains a work in progress

Ironically, Warren’s most hyped minor-league weapon — his sweeper — hasn’t translated to major-league success just yet.

Batters are hitting .344 off it with a .552 slugging rate, a far cry from the dominance he once displayed.

The Yankees know if Warren can refine that offering, he could transform from steady starter into something even more impactful.

Why the second half matters

Since the All-Star break, Warren has surged, posting a 3.13 ERA across 31.2 innings while missing more bats consistently.

That shift indicates sharper command and greater confidence, qualities that often separate a mid-rotation innings eater from a legitimate breakout candidate.

Pitchers frequently evolve in stages, and Warren’s second-half leap suggests he’s entering a crucial developmental turning point right now.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Michael King comparison

Comparisons to Michael King aren’t made lightly, especially with King blossoming into a legitimate ace with San Diego.

Like King, Warren pairs grit with adaptability, showing a willingness to adjust even after rough patches earlier in his career.

If his secondary pitches come around, the Yankees may have unearthed another versatile arm capable of exceeding initial projections.

Betting on youth and growth

At just 26 years old, Warren has the time, work ethic, and developmental path to continue improving under Yankees coaching.

The team values arms with resilience, and Warren’s rebound from early adversity fits exactly the mold they hope to develop.

If his current trajectory holds, Warren could soon elevate from rotation filler to one of the Yankees’ most trusted starters.