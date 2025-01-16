Yankees’ home run trade deadline move paying dividends now

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When the Yankees acquired Jazz Chisholm at last summer’s trade deadline, it felt like a gamble with high upside. Now, just a few months later, that trade is looking more like a grand slam. Chisholm has seamlessly slotted into a lineup brimming with power, while his versatility in the field gives the Yankees a chess piece most teams can only dream of.

A Boost in the Batter’s Box

Chisholm’s offensive improvement after arriving in the Bronx was impossible to ignore. With the Marlins, he was solid, batting .249 with decent power and speed. But once he donned pinstripes, Chisholm’s numbers jumped across the board. His batting average climbed to .273, while his slugging percentage rose by 10%, settling at .500.

In just 46 games with the Yankees, he blasted 11 home runs, drove in 23 runs, and swiped 18 bases. His 132 wRC+ with New York showcased his ability to not only get on base but also create runs at an elite level.

Chisholm’s aggressive yet calculated approach at the plate makes him a sparkplug in the lineup. He pairs power with speed, and while he isn’t Aaron Judge-level terrifying for pitchers, he’s a constant threat to change the game with one swing or one swipe of a bag. Having that type of dynamism toward the middle of the lineup gives the Yankees a unique weapon.

Defensive Versatility on Full Display

The real bonus with Chisholm is his ability to play multiple positions—and play them well. For most of his career, Chisholm has been a second baseman or center fielder. But the Yankees tasked him with taking over third base last season, a position he had never played before. The results? Six outs above average in just a short stint. His combination of arm strength, quick reactions, and athleticism made him more than serviceable at the hot corner, even though it’s not his natural spot.

Despite his success at third, Chisholm is better suited for second base, where his range and instincts shine even brighter. His ability to adapt so quickly speaks to his athletic gifts and willingness to contribute wherever he’s needed. For the Yankees, that kind of versatility is invaluable. It allows them to be creative with their roster construction and ensures that even if injuries strike, they have someone who can fill multiple roles without sacrificing quality.

Opening the Door for Another Big Move

Perhaps the most underrated aspect of Chisholm’s acquisition is how it gives the Yankees more flexibility as they build out the rest of their roster. With Chisholm able to play multiple positions at an above-average level, the Yankees don’t have to lock themselves into acquiring a specific type of player. If a top-tier second baseman becomes available, Chisholm can stay at third. If they land a big-name third baseman, he can move back to second. This type of versatility widens their options on the trade and free-agent markets.

The Yankees know they need one more significant bat to cement themselves as true contenders in the American League. Having someone like Chisholm, who can adjust on the fly, gives them the freedom to target the best available player without worrying about how it might impact the roster’s balance. It’s rare to have a player who not only elevates the lineup offensively but also adds so much flexibility defensively.