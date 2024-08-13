Yankees holding their breath after Jazz Chisholm’s injury

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees were completely destroyed by the worst team in baseball on Monday night, the Chicago White Sox. Losing 12–2 and giving up 18 hits, the Bombers are once again showing their volatility and inconsistency.

The Yankees Were Pummeled

Luis Gil gave up four earned runs over just four innings, and the bullpen didn’t fare much better. After a solid 2.1 innings from Tim Hill, newly acquired relief pitcher Enyel De Los Santos gave up seven earned runs in 1.2 innings, elevating his ERA to 5.79 this season.

Injury Concerns for Jazz Chisholm

Aside from the loss, the Yankees are holding their breath after starting third baseman Jazz Chisholm suffered an elbow injury to his left arm sliding into home plate in the fifth inning. Chisholm has been fantastic for the Yankees this season, especially after the trade deadline. On the year, he’s hitting .257/.380/.445. However, he’s hitting .316/.361/.702, including seven homers and 11 RBIs over 14 games with the Yankees. His 195 wRC+ indicates he’s 95% better than the average MLB player and is astronomically more efficient than his numbers with Miami.

Chisholm’s Defensive Adaptation

The Yankees moved Jazz to a position he’s never played before. He has a .971 fielding percentage with two outs above average and -1 defensive run saved. For the most part, he’s been solid and competent, two variables the Yankees have been looking for this season at one of their weakest spots.

Immediate Aftermath and Diagnosis

Chisholm was seen shaking out his arm in the dugout before the Yankees pulled him out of the game. Fortunately, x-rays came back negative, but he will undergo further evaluations to determine the severity. Chisholm’s left arm slid right into Chicago’s catcher, bending it backward slightly. He immediately got up and didn’t show any signs of injury but clearly started to feel things afterward. Fortunately, Jazz did quell most of the concerns after the game, indicating that it was a bit sore but otherwise not entirely concerning.

“I’m not super concerned about it. We went through all the tests, and all the tests that we’ve done in here have been pretty positive. I still feel it a little bit, still kind of sore, but I think that we’re going to be good.”

Potential Lineup Adjustments

If the Yankees decide to give him a few days off, expect DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera to split time at third base until he’s ready to return.