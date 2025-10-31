Yankees’ high-upside starter could be floated as trade bait

Just a year ago, Luis Gil looked like the New York Yankees’ next great homegrown arm. The right-hander electrified the Bronx in 2024, winning 15 games with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts across his first full season as a starter. That breakout earned him the American League Rookie of the Year award and sky-high expectations entering 2025. For a moment, it looked like the Yankees had found their rotation anchor of the future—a flamethrower with swagger, stamina, and the poise to match.

But baseball rarely follows the script.

A severe lat strain crushed any chance Gil had of building on his breakout year. The injury sidelined him for months, robbing him not only of innings but of rhythm and confidence. By the time he returned in early August, the season was already slipping away for the young righty. On paper, his 3.32 ERA in limited action looked encouraging. In reality, Gil didn’t look like himself and posted a 4.63 FIP and a 5.65 xFIP.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

His strikeout rate plummeted from 26.8% in 2024 to just 16.8%, while his walk rate ballooned to over five per nine innings. His stuff—still lively but inconsistent—lacked the same late movement that once made him overpowering. It felt like watching a musician hit every note yet miss the melody. The command issues weren’t just mechanical; they hinted at a pitcher still trying to trust his body again after a serious setback.

A complicated decision for the Yankees

Now the Yankees face a dilemma. Gil is still just 27, affordable, and under team control for several more seasons. That kind of profile is gold for an organization trying to balance competing windows. If Gil can rediscover his 2024 form, he could once again become a vital piece in the rotation.

But the Yankees are also in win-now mode, and they have pressing needs—particularly in the outfield, infield and bullpen. The rotation also needs more certainties. With the front office exploring creative ways to retool, Gil’s name could easily surface in trade discussions. It nearly happened last offseason when he was mentioned as a possible centerpiece in a potential deal for Astros star Kyle Tucker before the Yankees shifted gears and acquired Cody Bellinger instead.

That history makes it clear the organization values Gil but isn’t blind to his market appeal. A young, controllable starter with past success is always attractive to rival clubs. Whether Brian Cashman views him as part of the solution or a means to acquire one will shape the winter.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Betting on talent—or turning the page

The Yankees have been here before with promising pitchers—some who blossomed, others who faded away. Gil’s journey feels like standing at a fork in the road: one path leading to redemption, the other to reinvention elsewhere. He’s healthy now, and a normal offseason and spring could go a long way in restoring his rhythm.

The question isn’t whether Luis Gil can pitch. It’s whether the Yankees still believe he’ll be doing it for them.

If they keep him, they’re betting on his talent, health, and mental reset. If they move him, they’re acknowledging the volatility that often defines young arms. Either way, Gil’s story remains one of promise and uncertainty—a reminder that in baseball, as in life, timing can change everything.