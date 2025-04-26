Yankees’ high upside reliever takes huge rehab step

When New York Yankees reliever Jonathan Loaisiga is healthy, watching him pitch is like seeing a fast sports car weave through traffic — sleek, powerful, and in complete command.

There’s simply no one in the Yankees’ bullpen who brings the same mix of blistering velocity, late movement, and cool-headed poise. His high-90s turbo sinker doesn’t just miss bats; it seems to defy physics altogether, dipping out of reach at the last possible moment.

Over the years, that electric arm has been a vital weapon in the Yankees’ arsenal — at least when it stays on the mound.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Shadow of Injuries

Unfortunately, Loaisiga’s career so far has been a story of what could have been. Injuries have wrapped themselves around his potential like vines choking a young tree. Since 2021, the last time he crossed the 50-inning mark in a season, health has been the one thing he hasn’t been able to overpower.

Flexor tendon surgery last year added another chapter to his long list of setbacks, and it forced him to start the 2025 season from the sidelines instead of the mound.

Hope on the Horizon

This week, though, brought a gust of optimism to the Bronx. “Today, RHP Jonathan Loáisiga commences a rehab assignment with Single-A Tampa,” the Yankees announced on X, sending a ripple of hope through a bullpen that’s been thirsting for reinforcements.

If all goes well, Loaisiga will spend a couple of weeks in the minors, tuning up and shaking off the rust like a vintage guitar getting its strings tightened for an encore performance.

A Potential Game-Changer

Loaisiga owns a career 3.44 ERA, but numbers alone don’t capture what he means to this team when he’s right. He’s not just another arm; he’s a stabilizer, a fireman who can put out rallies before they even ignite.

The Yankees’ bullpen, which has been stretched thin and gasping for reliable innings, could desperately use someone of his caliber.

Getting him back to peak form could be the difference between clinging to leads by their fingernails and closing out games with confidence.

And for the Yankees, right now, that difference matters more than ever.