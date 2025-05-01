Yankees’ high-upside lefty bat is a sleeping dragon, primed for a breakout

Some players go cold, others disappear so quietly it feels like they never showed up at all.

That’s been the case with Yankees‘ Austin Wells in the early going of the 2025 season, where the numbers say one thing — but the contact tells another story entirely.

The Yankees knew Wells might take time to develop fully as a big-league hitter.

But the power potential? That was always there.

And while he’s been a bit of a ghost in the lineup lately, the signs of life are getting harder to ignore.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

His bat isn’t asleep — it just hasn’t found rhythm

Wells is currently slashing .213/.267/.457 with a .724 OPS and five home runs through the first stretch of the season.

That’s not great, but it’s also not hopeless — especially when you dig a little deeper.

He ranks in the 87th percentile in hard-hit rate and 80th percentile in average exit velocity, which signals loud contact.

He’s barreling the ball 75% better than the league average, even if those barrels aren’t consistently falling yet.

Eventually, that kind of contact turns into results — and when it does, Wells could start stacking home runs quickly.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

His approach at the plate still needs refinement

There are a few key areas where Wells can take a noticeable step forward offensively.

He’s striking out at a 23.8% clip and has seen his walk rate drop to just 6.9% this year.

Last season, that walk rate sat at 11.4%, suggesting a significant shift in patience or pitch recognition.

His whiff rate is still below average, which means he’s missing too often on pitches in the zone.

But when he does connect, he’s crushing the ball — a sign that timing, not talent, might be the main issue.

If he starts seeing pitches better, the contact quality will quickly turn into something more meaningful.

His glove has already earned him trust

While his bat is still looking for rhythm, his defense has already won over the Yankees’ coaching staff.

Wells ranks in the 94th percentile in pitch framing, making him one of the best defensive catchers in the game.

He’s stealing strikes, managing the pitching staff, and doing the dirty work behind the scenes with consistency — and that matters.

Because unlike some other slumping hitters, Wells provides value even when he isn’t hitting bombs.

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

There’s still time for a left-handed spark

Cody Bellinger is also stuck in a funk, slashing .204/.281/.357 while offering far less optimism than Wells right now.

But if both players catch fire together, the Yankees would gain a lefty duo capable of changing games with one swing.

That kind of threat becomes especially valuable down the stretch — and into October when moments matter most.

The Yankees don’t need Wells to be a superstar right now; they just need him to be ready when it counts.

