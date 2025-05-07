Yankees’ high-profile trade acquisition is finally starting to turn things around

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

When the New York Yankees brought Cody Bellinger on board this offseason, the move was met with both excitement and apprehension. After all, Bellinger is baseball’s version of a rollercoaster — thrilling highs like his 2019 MVP season where he posted a 161 wRC+, and stomach-churning lows like the 47 wRC+ he slogged through in 2021. The Yankees weren’t necessarily betting on a return to the top of the mountain, but something between that 2023 resurgence (136 wRC+) and his more grounded 2024 campaign (109 wRC+) seemed like a reasonable ask.

A Bumpy Beginning

Let’s not sugarcoat it — Bellinger’s first month in pinstripes was brutal. As of April 23, he was hitting a bleak .177/.236/.291, the kind of numbers that make fans groan and broadcasters politely change the subject. With each feeble groundout, the question echoed louder: why did the Yankees bother?

But just as the Bronx faithful began to lose faith, Bellinger started to heat up. Maybe it was a matter of feeling comfortable and settling down, maybe it was a mechanical tweak, or maybe the baseball gods finally tossed him a bone — whatever the reason, things are looking up.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Turning the Corner

In his last 11 games, Bellinger has looked like a completely different hitter: slashing .263/.370/.500 with a .870 OPS and a sparkling 146 wRC+. He’s added two home runs, three doubles, a stolen base, and a strikeout rate trimmed down to a lean 13%. That’s the kind of tidy production any contender would welcome, especially when it comes paired with Bellinger’s smooth defense in center field.

Cody Bellinger last 11 games:



One of his most encouraging performances came against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, where he delivered a clutch hit that reminded everyone just how dangerous he can be when locked in.

Still Climbing

Though his season-long wRC+ still sits at 81, the arrow is pointing up — fast. Baseball isn’t a sprint, it’s a six-month chess match, and the Yankees knew that when they made the deal. Bellinger may not be the offensive juggernaut he once was, but he’s showing signs he can still be a valuable piece in a championship puzzle.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Sometimes, all it takes is one good stretch to remind everyone what’s under the hood.