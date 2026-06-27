Henry Lalane’s story with the Yankees’ organization seemed to be written; a sad story about a talented left-hander who lost the zip on his fastball due to various injuries.

The hype around him rivaled some of the best prospects in the system when he was a tall lanky teenager with a fastball that could touch 97 MPH, but it looked almost certain that the pitcher he was back then had been long-gone.

All of this changed in mid-May, when Lalane’s velocity crept back up to his pre-injury days and he began torturing the Florida State League with his nasty repertoire.

While there’s still a long road to go for him to realize the ultimate dream of becoming a big-leaguer, Lalane made a massive step towards that goal with an unconscious outing against Dunedin where he had 12 strikeouts.

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Henry Lalane Continues to Impress in Yankees’ System

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Last night can only be described as an utterly dominant performance, as Henry Lalane had the best game of his professional career up to this point.

He punched out 12 batters across seven scoreless innings, with his only blemish coming on an infield single that barely got past the towering southpaw.

The Dunedin Blue Jays featured top prospect JoJo Parker and rehabbing MLB infielder Lenyn Sosa, both of whom went hitless in their three at-bats against Lalane.

His fastball sat between 95-96 MPH as he mowed through the Dunedin offense, mixing in fastballs, sliders, and changeups to keep them off-balance throughout the contest.

Lalane tallied 20 whiffs in this outing, the second time this month where he’s reached such a ridiculous number of swings and missez in a single game.

Henry Lalane struck out 12 batters in his dominant start for the Yankees' Single-A Tampa Tarpons.



Over his last 7 starts, Lalane has a 1.58 ERA with a 35.1% K%. pic.twitter.com/FA2uwmI0QM — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) June 27, 2026

Henry Lalane is a tall left-hander who has started to fill out his frame more, sporting a four-pitch mix that includes both a four-seamer (93-96 MPH) and two-seamer (92-95 MPH) while having a slider and changeup as well.

While his four-seamer lacks elite vertical movement, he has a deceptive delivery that allows him to miss bats at the top of the zone, as this pitch can overpower a hitter or set up one of his nasty off-speed pitches.

Lalane’s changeup has been viewed as his best pitch for years, a fading changeup with good movement that he’s able to play off of his fastball for whiffs at the bottom of the zone.

Despite the highly-rated changeup, it’s his slider that has become his best weapon as the pitch is generating a Whiff% of nearly 60% on the season due to the two-plane movement it gets alongside the synergy it has with his fastball.

This repertoire gets rounded out with a solid two-seam fastball that Lalane will use against lefties especially to brush them off the plate or get them to roll over for soft contact.

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It’s been an arduous journey for Henry Lalane across the last three seasons, as the left-hander has been unable to get enough runway at Single-A to make serious progress at the level due to an onslaught of injuries.

His fastball had withered down to sitting between 91-92 MPH as recently as this April, where his 2026 season looked like another forgettable campaign in a sad story about what could have been if not for injury.

The towering left-hander appears to be stronger than years past and is healthier than he’s been in years, as I’ve been so impressed with Lalane that I would consider him for the 5th or 6th spot in our upcoming top-30 prospects.

Massive strides in pitch quality and command are the driving factors behind the newfound helium, but I also find myself impressed with his pitchability.

Henry Lalane has really leaned into his two-seamer and slider against lefties while against righties he’s reliant on the changeup-fastball combination, but he’ll still mix-in the other pitches if he feels a need to throw them off-balance.

Couple that with a projectable frame that could lead to Lalane sitting closer to 95 MPH than some of the 93-94 MPH starts we’ve seen him still have success with, and you’ve got a potential top-100 prospect down the road.