Yankees heavily linked to these 2 star players according to YES Network insider

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

With Jack Curry and the YES Network crew making their first appearance on their show ‘Hot Stove’, there’s plenty of optimism that the Yankees and Padres could get back on track in trade talks. Following reports that the Yankees and Padres saw talks stall when San Diego demanded a seven-player package headlined by Michael King, Drew Thorpe, and Clarke Schmidt. With the Winter Meetings underway, the two sides are expected to re-engage in conversations, and Jack Curry seemed extremely optimistic that the two sides are working through negotiations.

Not only did Curry mention that “these two sides will make their way back to each other” but he also mentioned that it’s a move that the Yankees “know they need to make”, which would indicate that the Yankees are highly motivated to bring in the left-handed superstar.

Yankees Looking to Make a Splash Move This Winter

Sep 30, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Juan Soto (22) scores against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees want Juan Soto, and while that’s been made apparent by their trade interest in him, the fact that Jack Curry is on YES Network seconding those talking points only adds more fuel to the fire. San Diego wants pitching, and that pitching is something the Yankees have plenty of, especially in their Minor League system. Names like Drew Thorpe, Chase Hampton, Will Warren, or Clayton Beeter entice the Padres into making a deal, alongside some of the Yankees’ big-league talent.

Michael King has become a hot commodity in talks as the Yankees have been reluctant to hand over King alongside six other players, and it seems that the two sides could narrow that number of players to a four or five player package. Clarke Schmidt, who was second on the team in starts and innings pitched, could also whet the Padres’ appetite, as they’re set to lose nearly 600 innings worth of volume in free agency. Furthermore, depth arms like Randy Vasquez and Jhony Brito could sweeten the pot on a deal, and the Yankees would be taking on $30 million in salary with Soto.

All of the focus in New York is on Juan Soto, but Jack Curry added that the team “highly desires” RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto as well.

Aug 4, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Japan pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (17) throws a pitch against Korea in a baseball semifinal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

It seems that the Bronx Bombers are heavily into Yamamoto, which has been made clear by multiple reporters, but as the sweepstakes for the 25-year-old ace kick-off, it becomes even more apparent. The Yankees want to make a splash this winter, and adding an arm with a 1.44 ERA and three MVPs in their last three seasons pitched in Japan would certainly help. Jack Curry mentioned that Hideki Matsui, 2009 World Series MVP, could play a role in meetings, as the Yankees try to swoon the right-hander over to the Bronx.

Yamamoto wants the spotlight and seems to be intrigued by pitching for the Yankees due to their global recognition. It doesn’t hurt that the Yankees also have a strong reputation for improving pitch mixes and have multiple players represented by Joel Wolfe, who is Yamamoto’s agent. The allure of the pinstripes could give the Yankees an edge here, but they’ll have to fend off suitors including the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, and crosstown rival New York Mets.

The Yankees are aware that their 2023 season was a disaster, and as Jack Curry indicated in his segment, they know they have to do something big to get back in the good graces of their fanbase.