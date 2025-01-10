Yankees headed for arbitration with inconsistent reliever

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees were able to settle with most of their arbitration-eligible players on Thursday night for their 2025 contracts without having to go through a hearing.

“The Yankees have agreed to terms with INF/OF Jazz Chisholm Jr., RHP Scott Effross, RHP Clarke Schmidt, and RHP Devin Williams on one-year contracts, thus avoiding arbitration,” the team reported.

There was one notable omission, though: relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr., acquired last season ahead of the trade deadline, could not settle with the team and appears headed to an arbitration hearing.

The gap between the figures that both sides filed for is $450,000.

“Arbitration exchange update: Mark Leiter Jr. filed at $2.5 million; the Yankees filed at $2.05 million,” MLB insider Mark Feinsand wrote on X.

The Yankees’ last player to go to arbitration was Dellin Betances

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ last experience in arbitration was ugly, to say the least: it involved dominant reliever Dellin Betances in 2017. The idea is never to have your players go through that as it might involve some uncomfortable back and forth that is detrimental to the relationship between team and player.

Leiter got some huge outs in the postseason and carries some serious bat-missing potential with the Yankees, but he was also wildly inconsistent since coming over from the Chicago Cubs. Yes, he struck out 86 batters in 58 frames between the two teams, but he had a 4.50 ERA and a mediocre 4.98 mark with the Bombers.

His 1.69 ERA in October, in 5.1 innings, was nice to see, though, even if it included some loud outs and untimely walks.

If the Yankees could get Leiter to pitch more like his 3.29 FIP instead of his 4.50 ERA, it would be an ideal scenario. Bat-missing ability without run-prevention skills can only help a team so much.

If Leiter can’t significantly lower his ERA in 2025, he might not get the same opportunities he had last year.