Yankees have the luxury to give star outfielder extra rest—and it could pay off big

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have a good problem on their hands—Cody Bellinger is nursing a minor back issue, but his absence hasn’t slowed them down one bit. That’s because Trent Grisham, their so-called fourth outfielder, is playing like anything but a bench piece.

With Grisham turning heads and stacking productive at-bats, manager Aaron Boone suddenly has the luxury of time when it comes to bringing Bellinger back into the fold.

Grisham Forcing the Yankees’ Hand

Grisham’s been nothing short of a spark plug.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Through six games, the 28-year-old is slashing a scorching .471/.571/1.059 with three home runs, seven RBIs, and a monstrous 336 wRC+.

This isn’t just a few lucky bounces or soft contact finding grass. Grisham is hitting the ball hard, working counts, and looking fully comfortable in a role that requires him to be ready at a moment’s notice.

It’s not often that a Gold Glove centerfielder is your backup, but the Yankees clearly saw the value in keeping Grisham around. They could’ve cut him to save cash or traded him to a team desperate for outfield defense, but general manager Brian Cashman wisely kept him on a one-year, $5 million deal through arbitration.

So far, that decision is aging like fine wine.

Bellinger Can Take His Time

Cody Bellinger has said he’s feeling better and could be ready to return by Sunday, but the Yankees don’t need to rush him back. After all, back injuries can be tricky—one wrong twist or awkward swing and you’re staring down a setback that could linger for weeks.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Bellinger is too important to this Yankees lineup long-term to risk aggravating a minor issue in April.

Let Grisham ride the wave, continue getting regular at-bats, and reward the team with his elite defense and surprising offensive pop. This is what depth looks like when it works. And it’s what gives a team like the Yankees a major advantage over the rest of the league.

As long as Grisham is this locked in, the Yankees can afford to ease Bellinger back into action—and when the time comes, they’ll have the option of rotating both players depending on matchups, rest needs, or even just playing the hot hand.

With Grisham this good, it’s not just a temporary fill-in—it’s a competition. And the Yankees are winning because of it.