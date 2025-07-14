Yankees have star reinforcements on the way to support rotation

The Yankees may hunt for pitching at the trade deadline, but Luis Gil already feels like a big addition waiting in-house.

It’s hard not to get excited when watching Gil on the mound, pumping high heat and flashing that fearless swagger after every punchout.

The Yankees desperately need that spark with their rotation bruised, and Gil looks poised to deliver it once again.

Gil dominates in first rehab start back from injury

Coming off a high-grade lat strain suffered in spring, Gil took the ball Sunday for his first rehab start and did exactly what fans hoped.

He fired 50 pitches, 36 for strikes, over 3.1 innings, allowing two hits and one earned run while striking out six.

More importantly, Gil’s velocity was sharp, and he pitched with the same aggression that made him the Yankees’ breakout star last year.

Afterward, there was a collective sigh of relief across Yankee Nation — it was like watching a prized sports car roar back to life after months in the garage.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

The Yankees miss his elite stuff in the rotation

Gil was spectacular in 2024, tossing 151.2 innings of 3.50 ERA ball with 171 strikeouts, earning him American League rookie of the year honors.

Opponents hit just .205 against his 96.6 mph fastball, and even worse against his slider (.171) and changeup (.179).

It’s that deadly mix of velocity and wipeout secondary stuff that sets him apart, and the Yankees know he can dominate any lineup.

Without him this year, the rotation has leaned on rookies and patchwork depth, making Gil’s looming return feel even more vital.

Timing lines up perfectly with the All-Star break

The Yankees don’t need to rush Gil, especially with the All-Star break arriving to buy more time.

They’ll likely build him up to 90 pitches before slotting him back into the rotation, careful not to risk a setback.

A few more minor league starts should do the trick, putting him on track to be fully unleashed by early August — just in time for the stretch run.

If he holds form, adding Gil could be even more impactful than swinging a costly deadline trade for another starter.

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Gil’s upside might save the Yankees from overpaying

General manager Brian Cashman is exploring external arms, but why break the bank when Gil offers front-line talent without surrendering prospects?

It’s like finding a forgotten treasure in your own attic — the Yankees just have to be patient and make sure he’s ready.

With a healthy Gil back alongside Max Fried and Carlos Rodón, this rotation suddenly transforms from a concern to a true playoff-caliber weapon.

The Yankees’ hopes ride on Gil’s electric right arm

All eyes will be on Gil’s next rehab outing, where fans and team brass alike will watch for continued sharpness and durability.

If he keeps this up, the Yankees may not have to gamble on shaky trade candidates. They’d already have their ace-level boost waiting.