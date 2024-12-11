Yankees have ‘real’ interest in star Astros infielder

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After losing out on Juan Soto to the Mets, the Yankees are making waves in free agency, determined to bolster their roster for the 2025 season. Following the marquee signing of ace pitcher Max Fried to a $218 million deal, the Yankees are reportedly showing legitimate interest in infielder Alex Bregman, who is now a free agent after leaving the Houston Astros.

While the Yankees have also been engaged in discussions about outfielder Kyle Tucker, Bregman represents another intriguing option to elevate their infield defense and add another potent bat to their lineup.

Bregman’s Market Value Soars

The Astros have already offered Bregman a six-year, $156 million deal, but reports suggest the 30-year-old third baseman believes he can secure a contract closer to $200 million. If the Yankees are serious about signing him, it could force Houston to expedite their pursuit of Tucker, creating a unique dynamic between the two clubs.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com has confirmed the Yankees’ interest, stating, “Hearing more buzz connecting Yankees to Alex Bregman. Interest is real.”

Bregman’s Consistency and Defensive Prowess

Bregman’s track record speaks for itself. In 2024, he played 145 games, posting a .260/.315/.453 slash line with 26 home runs, 75 RBIs, and a 118 wRC+. He accumulated 4.1 WAR, underscoring his value as one of the game’s elite third basemen.

Defensively, Bregman was as reliable as ever, recording a .972 fielding percentage over 1234.2 innings at third base. His six defensive runs saved and six outs above average further highlight his value as a cornerstone defender.

Yankees’ Defensive Focus

Adding Bregman would align with Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s recent remarks prioritizing improved defense after being exposed during their World Series run. Signing Bregman would allow the Yankees to shift Jazz Chisholm back to his natural position at second base, fortifying the infield with two dynamic defenders.

A potential seven-year deal worth $200 million, averaging $28.5 million annually, could land Bregman in pinstripes. Such a move would not only enhance the Yankees’ defensive framework but also provide another middle-of-the-order bat capable of making an immediate impact.

The Yankees are showing no signs of slowing down, and Bregman could be the next piece to their offseason puzzle.