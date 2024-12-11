Astros demanding Yankees’ Rookie of the Year pitcher in Kyle Tucker trade talks

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros have reportedly set their sights on Yankees pitcher Luis Gil as the centerpiece in potential trade talks for outfielder Kyle Tucker, reported by multiple MLB insiders. With the Yankees actively pursuing ways to bolster their roster after losing out on Juan Soto, Tucker has emerged as a prime target, but the Astros’ asking price is steep. Gil, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, represents a significant asset given his pre-arbitration status and high upside.

Gil, 26, posted a 3.50 ERA across 151.2 innings in 2024, showcasing his potential as a reliable mid-rotation arm. His ability to control the game and limit hard contact has made him a valuable commodity, especially in a market where quality pitching is at a premium.

For the Yankees, parting with Gil would mean giving up a controllable, cost-effective talent, but the payoff could be an elite addition in Tucker, who offers Gold Glove-caliber defense and high-end offensive production.

Cubs Shopping Seiya Suzuki and Isaac Paredes

While the Yankees are locked in negotiations with the Astros, the Chicago Cubs have thrown their names into the mix with a different proposition. The Cubs are reportedly floating outfielder Seiya Suzuki and versatile infielder Isaac Paredes as part of a potential trade package. Suzuki, a right-handed hitter, has been a steady contributor for Chicago, while Paredes, acquired midseason, offers defensive flexibility and some power at the plate.

Suzuki hit .283/.366/.482 in 2024 with 21 home runs and 73 RBIs. While he doesn’t possess the same star power as Tucker, Suzuki’s consistency and durability make him an attractive option but he does comes with money attached. Paredes, on the other hand, brings versatility, having played multiple infield positions and posting a .238/.346/.393 slash line with 19 home runs and 80 RBIs, with a 117 wRC+ last season.

Balancing Tucker’s Upside with Trade Cost

The Yankees’ focus remains on acquiring a marquee player like Tucker, whose offensive numbers in 2024 rival those of Soto when healthy. Tucker’s .289/.408/.585 slash line, paired with 23 home runs and a 180 wRC+ in just 78 games, underscores his value. However, the cost of adding Tucker will almost certainly include parting with Gil and possibly another top prospect.

Comparatively, the Cubs’ offer of Suzuki and Paredes presents a more expensive but MLB-ready solution. For the Yankees, the choice will come down to whether they prioritize long-term star power in Tucker or a combination of depth and financial flexibility with Suzuki and Paredes.