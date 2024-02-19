Yankees have ‘offer on the table’ for star lefty free agent pitcher

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees recognize the necessity of adding another top-flight starting pitcher to their rotation to enhance their World Series aspirations in 2024. Despite missing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Corbin Burnes, General Manager Brian Cashman remains diligent in searching the market for available talent.

Yankees Negotiating with Blake Snell

Over the weekend, reports emerged that the Yankees were prepared to offer free-agent starter Blake Snell more than $35 million per season on a short-term contract, even though Snell had demanded $270 million over nine years.

The Yankees, having initially presented a five-year, $150 million deal, found Snell’s proposal laughable. The stalemate persisted until Snell, receiving few offers in his desired range, saw the Yankees re-engage, along with the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants, as reported by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Currently, the Yankees have extended an offer to Snell, the 31-year-old pitcher celebrated for his NL Cy Young award-winning 2023 season.

Strategic Considerations

Snell, who has surpassed 140 innings only twice in his career but enjoyed a stellar 180 innings last year with a 2.25 ERA, is a high strikeout pitcher. His impressive stats, including 11.70 strikeouts per nine in 2023, an 86.7% left-on-base rate, and a 44.4% ground ball rate, indicate he would significantly enhance the Yankees’ roster.

With the team already banking on Carlos Rodon’s recovery from injury, acquiring a healthy star like Snell could alleviate some of the pressure, especially since he shares a camaraderie with Gerrit Cole.

The contract discussions could pivot in two directions: either offering more money per season with fewer years or proposing a long-term deal with several exit options, albeit at a premium cost. Cashman is cautious about committing to a 31-year-old player on a nine-year contract, particularly while burdened with Giancarlo Stanton’s contract, which is valued at $98 million through the 2028 off-season.

As the Bombers have become younger this year, they must navigate the challenges posed by injury-prone players. Addressing these vulnerabilities is a priority, underscoring the team’s belief that acquiring one more starting pitcher could be the key to a genuine World Series contention push, making Snell a critical consideration.