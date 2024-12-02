Yankees have ‘no plans’ for expiring infielders, freeing up $31.5 million

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The offseason rumor mill continues to swirl, and according to Jack Curry of the YES Network, the Yankees are bracing for a significant shake-up in their infield. It seems increasingly unlikely that Gleyber Torres or Anthony Rizzo will be back in pinstripes next season. That leaves the Yankees with two major voids to fill, but they might already have a solution brewing in their farm system—prospect Caleb Durbin.

Curry dropped a quote during a recent segment on Monday that might’ve flown under the radar for some but is already gaining traction among Yankees fans: “I don’t know how big his role will be in 2025, but I would bet you guys a dollar right now Caleb Durbin is on the opening day 26-man roster.” If that’s not an endorsement of Durbin’s trajectory, I don’t know what is.

The Yankees’ Homegrown Solution at Second Base?

Durbin, just 24 years old, has quietly climbed the ranks within the Yankees’ farm system, and his performance in Triple-A last season and the Arizona Fall League has turned heads. Over 82 games in Triple-A, Durbin slashed .287/.396/.471 with 10 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases. His combination of speed, defense, and contact ability has made him one of the organization’s most intriguing prospects.

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

What makes Durbin so enticing is that he’s essentially the anti-Gleyber Torres. While Torres has been a staple of the Yankees’ lineup with his bat, his defense has often left much to be desired. Durbin, on the other hand, is a glove-first player who can stabilize the infield while also contributing as a leadoff hitter. His 9.9% strikeout rate last season speaks volumes about his approach at the plate, and he’s a nightmare for pitchers once he’s on base.

Replacing Torres with Durbin may seem like a gamble, but it could represent a philosophical shift for the Yankees. Rather than relying on streaky offensive production, they could prioritize speed, defense, and consistency at second base—qualities Durbin has in spades.

Why Rizzo’s Departure Feels Inevitable

Anthony Rizzo’s potential exit comes as less of a surprise. After a 2024 season that was riddled with defensive miscues and declining offensive production, the Yankees seem poised to turn the page at first base. Christian Walker has been mentioned as a possible free-agent target, and his elite defense and power would undoubtedly be a massive upgrade.

Rizzo’s departure also frees up significant payroll flexibility ($17 million in luxury tax salary), which the Yankees can allocate toward locking up Juan Soto or bolstering their pitching staff. The combination of Walker and Durbin would represent a fundamentally different look for the Yankees’ infield—one that emphasizes defense, versatility, and cost efficiency.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Durbin’s Path to the Opening Day Roster

Durbin’s ticket to the 26-man roster is all but stamped. If the Yankees do indeed part ways with Torres and Rizzo, they’ll need a cost-controlled player like Durbin to fill the gap without breaking the bank. At a projected salary of just $750,000 as a pre-arbitration player, Durbin provides tremendous value, allowing the Yankees to spend big elsewhere.

His speed alone could make him a game-changer. Durbin swiped 29 bases in Triple-A, and the AFL this fall, and his ability to disrupt pitchers on the base paths is something the Yankees sorely lacked last season. Defensively, he’s a clear upgrade over Torres, whose errors and range issues became increasingly problematic.

Durbin is also the kind of player who can seamlessly blend into a lineup filled with power bats. He doesn’t need to hit 25 home runs to make an impact. Instead, he’ll get on base, steal a bag, and set the table for the likes of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

A Youth Movement in the Bronx

The emergence of Caleb Durbin isn’t just about filling a hole; it’s about signaling a new era for the Yankees. Alongside Jasson Dominguez, Anthony Volpe, and Austin Wells, Durbin represents a youth movement that allows the Yankees to get younger, cheaper, and more dynamic.