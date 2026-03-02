The New York Yankees don’t build statues for guys who settle for one-year arbitration deals. They certainly don’t make a habit of opening the checkbook for relievers before they absolutely have to. But David Bednar isn’t exactly a typical case, and as we stare down the barrel of the 2026 season, the silence coming from the front office regarding his future is getting a little too loud for comfort.

Brian Cashman has a philosophy. It’s a rigid, often frustrating one where extensions are treated like mythical creatures—talked about in whispers but rarely seen in the wild. We saw it with plenty of guys who eventually packed their bags, or, as it happened in some cases, returned once they tested the open market. Usually, the Yankees prefer to let that market dictate the price, even if it means paying a premium later or losing a pillar of the clubhouse.

Bednar said there weren’t any extension talks between him & the Yankees over the winter, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. That’s not a surprise, as the team doesn’t typically do such deals. The Yanks also haven’t spent big on a free agent RP since 2019, as the writer says, though ‘their interest in Bednar predates last summer’s trade, due in part to his makeup.’

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Price of Peace of Mind

Let’s look at the cold reality of the 2026 campaign. Bednar is slated to make $9 million this year. In a world where elite closers are sniffing $20 million annually, that’s a bargain for a guy who stepped into the Bronx pressure cooker and didn’t just survive—he thrived. He posted a 2.19 ERA in his first 24.2 innings in pinstripes last year, slamming the door shut when the lights were brightest.

He didn’t just bring a high-90s heater and a disgusting curveball. He brought stability to a bullpen that has felt like a game of Russian roulette for a while. Manager Aaron Boone hasn’t been shy about why this guy fits.

“It means a lot to have people like that who are your stars, or your core guys, or just key pieces that are also not divas,” Boone said. “You know he’s setting the right example all the time.”

Breaking the Blueprint

If the Yankees are smart, they’ll realize that “The Renegade” is the exact type of player you break your own rules for. They gave up real assets—Rafael Flores and Edgleen Perez—to get him from Pittsburgh. You don’t set your catching depth on fire just to watch a guy walk into free agency twelve months later.

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The volatility of relief pitching is the standard excuse for not handing out long-term deals. It’s a valid fear. One day a guy is untouchable, the next he’s throwing BP in a high-leverage spot. But Bednar has a track record of durability and a mental makeup that doesn’t crack under the weight of a New York tabloid headline.

Waiting until November to talk numbers is a dangerous game. If Bednar goes out and saves 40 games with a sub-2.50 ERA, that $9 million price tag is going to look like a distant memory. He’s the anchor this team needs. It’s time the Yankees stop acting like every negotiation is a chess match and just keep the best closer they’ve had in years.