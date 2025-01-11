Yankees have checked in on rehabbing free agent reliever

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs are showing interest in LHP Brooks Raley, a reliever who is currently rehabbing from Tommy John Surgery. He made eight appearances in 2024 before tearing his UCL and undergoing season-ending surgery, but in those eight appearances, he continued to look like the excellent reliever he had been with the Mets in 2023. In his two years in Queens, Raley has posted a 2.48 ERA and 26.8% K%, as while he doesn’t keep the ball on the ground often, his deceptive profile makes him hard to hit.

With a lower-slot release and a good mix of sweepers, sinkers, cutters, and changeups, Raley is an effective weapon against both left-handed and right-handed batters.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees want a left-handed reliever, and while Tim Hill and Andrew Chafin have drawn interest from Brian Cashman and his front office, they have yet to decide on who they’ll pursue and are surveying their options. One of the biggest questions marks regarding this side of the market is which player will be the most cost-effective, and given that Raley is rehabbing at the moment, the Bronx Bombers could get a lower-cost deal with him.

He underwent said surgery last May and is targeting a July return, which would mean the Yankees would not have him for most if not all of the first half. If they want someone ready for the start of the season, either Hill or Chafin would be better options, but perhaps they could sign multiple left-handed arms to stock up on bullpen depth. The only two left-handed pitchers on their 40-man roster happen to be Max Fried and Carlos Rodon, both of whom are starters.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Yankees could go for a more strikeout-heavy option with either Andrew Chafin or Brooks Raley, but that would mean not bringing back a familiar name in Tim Hill. Last season the left-hander proved himself to be a valuable weapon for Aaron Boone, as he was their lone southpaw and served a valuable role as a suppressor of damage contact and a capable double play inducer.

He posted a 2.05 ERA and 69.9% groundball rate with the Yankees, as they picked him up from the White Sox when he was cut during the season. None of these arms are considered to be expensive, but a slow-moving reliever market coupled with the team being over the fourth threshold according to FanGraphs hampers the Yankees. They have to pay a 100% surcharge on anyone they sign, which Hal Steinbrenner doesn’t seem particularly enthralled about.

If they’re able to move Marcus Stroman things can change there, but those efforts haven’t resulted in a deal to this point.