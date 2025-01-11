Yankees could reunite with former fan favorite reliever in free agency

Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have retooled the bullpen this offseason in favor of having more strikeout stuff in relief. They acquired Devin Williams and Fernando Cruz in two separate trades and re-signed Johnathan Loaisiga.

The Yankees are considered the best landing spot for David Robertson

New York would likely want to add at least one more high-leverage arm to complete the bullpen, and an old friend’s perfect landing spot could be the Yankees. Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer listed the Yankees as the “best fit” for free agent reliever David Robertson.

“As this year will be Robertson’s age-40 season, it stands to reason that his desire to go out with a bang has only strengthened. And you have to admit, him returning to the Yankees would be a heck of a way for him to give it a shot,” Rymer wrote.

Despite his age, Robertson is still one of the game’s top relievers. He spent last season with the Texas Rangers, where he recorded a 3.00 ERA in 72 innings pitched and struck out 99 batters.

Robertson could be a perfect fit for the Yankees’ bullpen

Robertson is already familiar with the Bronx, as he played nine seasons with the Yankees including his first seven. He was an All-Star in 2011 with a 1.08 ERA, and he recorded 39 saves with New York in 2014, a mark that remains as his career-high.

Robertson’s arsenal features a primary use of a cutter and a curveball, two pitches that have generated a high percentage of strikeouts for him throughout his career. He would fit in well behind Williams and Luke Weaver in the Yankees’ bullpen, and can also be used in closing situations.

Given his older age, Robertson will likely not receive more than a one-year deal as there is the obvious worry of regression. However, the Yankees make perfect sense to potentially reunite with the effective right-hander for 2025 to shore up an already deep bullpen.