After weeks of silence that felt more like a library than a front office, the Yankees finally generated some actual headlines on Thursday afternoon. While the rest of the league was busy overpaying for pitching, reports surfaced confirming that the Bombers were never truly serious contenders for Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai, putting that anxiety to bed. Instead, General Manager Brian Cashman has shifted his focus entirely to the lineup, and the first domino has officially fallen.

An Official Offer for Cody Bellinger Is on the Table

The most stabilizing piece of news is that the Yankees reportedly submitted an official offer for Cody Bellinger, signaling that they are ready to close the deal on their top offensive target.

Bringing Bellinger back makes too much sense to ignore; his left-handed swing is perfect for the Bronx, and his defensive versatility covers a multitude of roster sins. However, just as fans started to celebrate the potential reunion, a curveball emerged that suggests the infield could be in for a massive, controversial shakeup.

Trading Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Pivot to Bo Bichette?

In a move that screams “ruthless efficiency,” rumors indicate that the Yankees are fielding calls on Jazz Chisholm Jr. in a possible ruthless move. Why would they trade a 27-year-old coming off a 30/30 season? It appears they could be clearing the deck to make a run at free agent Bo Bichette, whom the team has reportedly checked in on recently. Bichette, also 27, is looking for a massive payday after rejecting the Blue Jays’ $22 million qualifying offer, and his bat certainly justifies the interest.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have at least “checked in” on Bichette, so a big push for him has not happened, and it may never happen.

Bichette Brings Elite Contact but Massive Red Flags

Offensively, Bichette was a machine last season, slashing .311/.357/.483 across 139 games. He launched 18 homers and drove in 94 runs, posting a fantastic 134 wRC+ while keeping his strikeouts down to a polished 14.5%. He is exactly the kind of high-contact bat the Yankees often lack, but signing him is not without significant peril.

His defense at shortstop has completely collapsed, as he posted -12 Defensive Runs Saved and -13 Outs Above Average over 1139 innings last year. His range is compromised and his sprint speed is in decline, meaning he would likely need to shift permanently to second base to survive.

Swapping the explosive athleticism of Chisholm for the bat-first profile of Bichette is an expensive gamble on health and durability, but it is one the Yankees are clearly weighing as they try to build a lineup that can finally win it all.