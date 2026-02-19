Chris Kirschner of The Athletic is reporting that the Yankees will have four key players in their starting lineup for their first game of the 2026 Grapefruit League schedule.

Austin Wells and Jazz Chisholm will play in their road opener against the Orioles in Sarasota, as will utility pieces Jose Caballero and Amed Rosario as well.

Elmer Rodriguez is slated to get the start with Jake Bird expected to pitch in this game as well in relief, as the Yankees will have numerous important names taking the trip down the coast.

The Yankees and Orioles start time is set at 1:10 PM EST and will be broadcasted on Gotham Sports as these two AL East rivals look to begin the important ramp up period.

Spring Training Opener To Feature Multiple Key Yankees’ Pieces to Watch

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

While veterans often opt to not travel on the road, the Yankees will have some key pieces on their Major League club taking the trip down to Sarasota.

All four of the position players headed to the Orioles’ Spring Training facilities for this Grapefruit League opener are expected to play in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

That is not an insignificant detail in this; Austin Wells (Dominican Republic), Jazz Chisholm (Great Britain), Amed Rosario (Dominican Republic), and Jose Caballero (Panama) will miss part of camp due to the tournament.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The starting pitcher for this contest, Elmer Rodriguez, will represent Puerto Rico in the upcoming WBC as well serving as a member of their rotation.

With New York looking to get some in-game action for these players before they play in high-intensity games starting on March 5th, there could be some more veterans traveling on the road to squeeze some GFL action in.

Aaron Judge, who will play for the United States in the upcoming international event, will DH on Saturday against the Tigers in the home opener at George M. Steinbrenner Field.