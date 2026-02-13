Optimism surrounding Gerrit Cole’s return timeline continues to grow as the Yankees have him scheduled to throw a bullpen today at their Spring Training complex.

The right-hander has not yet been ruled out of pitching in Spring Training games, potentially getting some late Grapefruit League action.

Another recent transaction they made could be telling of how soon they think Cole could return to the mound, as they opted not to place him on the 60-day IL alongside Clarke Schmidt.

Every step he takes towards a return brings even more upside to the Yankees’ rotation, as the team is hoping their star pitcher can rehab and return to his vintage form for the 2026 season.

Gerrit Cole Continues Making Progress Towards Return to Yankees

The Yankees will 100% place Gerrit Cole on the injured list when the season opens as the right-hander is slated to miss time to start the 2026 season, but how much time is the question.

Ears naturally perked up when Aaron Boone wouldn’t rule out a Grapefruit League outing for Gerrit Cole, as this would indicate his recovery is ahead of schedule.

New York will be dilligent in ensuring that Cole doesn’t overexert himself as will the former Cy Young winner, who is eager to return to the mound but understands how brief that return could be if he rushes this process.

Aaron Boone noted that the right-hander had been throwing bullpens in California prior to the official report date for pitchers and catchers, so this isn’t a new step in his progression inherently.

Throwing off of a mound is a good sign however; if the Yankees can get Gerrit Cole into live bullpen sessions over the coming weeks, then in-game action could be right around the corner.

Furthermore, the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate (Scranton RailRiders) will open their season on March 31st, so if the team opts for an early rehab assignment, there will be Minor League games to pitch in.

Extended Spring Training could also extend an opportunity for a continued ramp up period, but there is still no definitive answer on whether Gerrit Cole’s timeline will or will not be shifted at all.

His initial expected return window was late-May or June, so time will tell if the Yankees end up moving that up a bit due to their recent updates about his rapid progression.