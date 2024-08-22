Yankees have an underappreciated catcher who deserves more love

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

With how well Austin Wells has played, the New York Yankees are making the obvious decision to make him the primary catcher, a decision that I fully support. That said, the conversation around Jose Trevino has become negative for reasons that don’t really make sense given his production levels this season and with the Yankees overall. Arguably the best defensive catcher in baseball, Trevino has drawn the ire of fans despite being one of the best at his craft, and it’s time for someone to give him his flowers.

The Yankees have two brilliant catchers on the same roster, and Jose Trevino has quickly become one of the most underappreciated players in the sport.

Jose Trevino Has Become The Most Underrated Player on the Yankees

It’s clear that Jose Trevino has occupied the role of being the Yankees’ primary catcher against left-handed pitching, which makes sense given how well he’s performed against southpaws since joining the Yankees. In 204 trips to the plate across three seasons, Jose Trevino is slashing .258/.330/.462 against left-handed pitching, and given this team’s struggles against lefties and Austin Wells being a left-handed hitter, it makes sense to have him play in those scenarios.

While development is important, and I imagine the Yankees will get Austin Wells involved against some left-handers as they did yesterday, winning is ultimately what matters most. Trevino has a solid 105 wRC+ this season, pulling the ball in the air more often and chasing less than he ever has before as well. The offensive production isn’t eye-popping, but he’s an above-average hitter right now and the defensive value is still off the charts.

Austin Wells is one of the best defensive catchers in baseball right now, and yet in less time played Jose Trevino leads him in Defensive Runs Saved, Framing Runs, and Fielding Run Value. That isn’t a criticism of Wells, who is a better player in my opinion, but rather a way to praise just how incredible Trevino is behind the plate. He’s been arguably the best defensive catcher in baseball since joining the Yankees, and that’s despite missing significant time in each of the last two seasons.

Jose Trevino is 10th in fWAR (6.6) among catchers since joining the Yankees as well, and the player he compares best to is Patrick Bailey of the San Francisco Giants. Both of them are defensive wizards who don’t provide a ton offensively. It’s rare that someone who is arguably a top-10 player at his position doesn’t get the appreciation that he deserves, but in the case of Trevino, he’s become a point of criticism for many fans.

Lumping in Jose Trevino with guys like DJ LeMahieu or Alex Verdugo, who are both worse hitters and far worse defenders is just unfair to what he’s meant for this team and the value he’s produced. There’s a lot to be said about his leadership qualities considering the fact that he’s mentored Austin Wells all season, knowing that when he took off that it would cut into Trevino’s playing time and make his future in the Bronx cloudier.

The same way that a veteran quarterback can play a huge role in a rookie’s career, Jose Trevino has played a large role in Austin Wells’ development, and the two have formed the best catching tandem in baseball. Having someone like Trevino as a weak-side platoon catcher is a huge advantage both offensively and defensively, and while I expect him to slow down a bit offensively, I think he’s a very important part of this ballclub.

An elite defender who has provided some solid at-bats for the Yankees in 2024, Jose Trevino has been way too valuable to take for granted.