Yankees have an under-the-radar catcher competing in spring training

The Yankees might have a sleeper candidate competing for the backup catcher role this spring. While general manager Brian Cashman recently discussed the team’s catching situation in an interview with the YES Network, he didn’t mention Ben Rice as a contender.

Instead, he highlighted Alex Jackson, who was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in the deal that sent Jose Trevino to Cincinnati and brought reliever Fernando Cruz to New York. But Rice, who was originally developed as a catcher before transitioning to first base, was spotted in full catcher’s gear on Tuesday, signaling that he may be preparing to compete for a role behind the plate.

Rice’s Upside at the Plate

Rice struggled in his first big-league stint last season, slashing .171/.264/.349 over 50 games with seven homers, 23 RBIs, and a 73 wRC+. His final 25 games were particularly rough, but there’s a lot to like about his offensive profile. He excels in barrel percentage, chase rate, and walk rate, which are all strong indicators that his struggles weren’t solely about a lack of ability but rather about making better swing decisions and improving his contact rate.

His natural tendency to pull the ball to right field fits perfectly with Yankee Stadium’s short porch, and if he can make a few key adjustments, his numbers could take off. With more experience and a refined approach, he has the potential to develop into a reliable power bat.

A Versatile Role in 2025?

Rice was expected to serve as Paul Goldschmidt’s backup at first base this season, but if he proves himself capable behind the plate, his versatility could make him an even more valuable asset for the Yankees. The team doesn’t have a clear-cut backup catcher, and with the offensive uncertainty surrounding Jackson, Rice could provide some additional flexibility.

The Yankees may ultimately view Rice as their long-term answer at first base once Goldschmidt’s contract expires, but for now, he could carve out a key role as a backup catcher while continuing to refine his bat. Spring training will give him an opportunity to show if he’s ready to take on that challenge.