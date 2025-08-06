Yankees have an obvious solution to their closer issues

The New York Yankees are staring down a brutal stretch of defeats, and much of it stems from the ninth inning.

Baseball games often come down to one thing—your closer’s ability to slam the door without hesitation or fear.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, that role has become a glaring weakness, with Devin Williams faltering in key moments this season.

The 30-year-old reliever, acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers last offseason, has delivered far below expectations in pinstripes.

Williams entered 2025 coming off three straight seasons with an ERA under 2.00, giving the Yankees hope for dominance.

Instead, he’s sporting a 5.44 ERA over 43 innings, and his once-elite strikeout numbers have taken a significant hit.

Even more concerning is his left-on-base percentage, which has plummeted to 55.6%, allowing rallies to spiral out of control.

Williams’ confidence appears shaken, and his ability to handle the pressure of closing games is now in serious question.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Williams struggles while Bednar makes his case

Yankees fans have watched too many leads evaporate with Williams on the mound, prompting calls for a change.

The most logical solution is moving David Bednar, the 30-year-old righty acquired from Pittsburgh, into the closer role.

Bednar has been exceptional this season, posting a 2.66 ERA across 40.2 innings with a 32.5% strikeout rate.

He isn’t immune to hard contact at times, but his pitch mix consistently keeps opposing hitters off balance.

Batters are hitting just .186 against his curveball and .235 against his splitter, two pitches he leans on heavily.

His splitter, in particular, has been a nightmare for opponents, inducing weak swings and generating crucial ground balls.

On Monday against the Texas Rangers, Bednar fired a flawless inning, further solidifying his case to take over closing duties.

Time for the Yankees to make the switch

The Yankees simply can’t afford to keep losing winnable games with Williams as their ninth-inning option.

Shifting him to a setup role could help him rediscover confidence without the crushing weight of closing responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Bednar’s arsenal and poise make him the clear candidate to handle the game’s most pressure-filled moments.

Promoting Bednar to closer would stabilize the bullpen and give the Yankees a better chance to protect late leads.

With the team fighting to stay alive in the playoff race, they need reliability, not volatility, in the ninth inning.

Every game matters now, and the Yankees can’t gamble on a closer who no longer inspires confidence.

Williams may thrive again in a lower-leverage role, but right now, Bednar gives New York its best path forward.