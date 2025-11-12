The New York Yankees aren’t wasting time this offseason, already diving into early discussions with super agent Scott Boras about a potential long-term deal for outfielder Cody Bellinger.

According to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, Boras confirmed that conversations with the Yankees have already taken place, and that Trent Grisham’s pending decision on his $22 million qualifying offer won’t affect their pursuit of Bellinger. That says a lot about how strongly the Yankees feel about keeping him in pinstripes for the long haul.

Yankees showing urgency to retain Bellinger

Bellinger has become one of the Yankees’ most important players since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs before the 2025 season. The 30-year-old turned in an excellent campaign, hitting .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and a 125 wRC+. Beyond the numbers, his ability to handle both all outfield spots and first base gave the Yankees the defensive flexibility they’ve lacked in recent years.

He also brought something else the team desperately needed — a consistent, contact-oriented left-handed bat that complemented the power-heavy middle of the order. His presence stabilized the lineup and helped balance a team often criticized for being too one-dimensional.

The right move at the right time

Keeping Bellinger won’t come cheap. His next contract is expected to be in the range of $180 million over six years, a price tag that reflects both his production and his versatility. But for a Yankees team that’s made it clear they plan to be aggressive this winter, extending Bellinger feels like the first domino that needs to fall.

Even if Grisham returns, there’s no scenario where the Yankees should view him as a replacement. Bellinger is the cornerstone piece — the one who keeps the outfield steady and the offense dynamic.

And if these early talks are any indication, the Yankees seem intent on making sure he stays exactly where he belongs.