The Yankees are inching toward a Trent Grisham return, and the convenient version of this is easy. He gets healthy, he adds another outfield glove, and the roster suddenly looks cleaner on paper.

I do not think it is that simple.

Trent Grisham has been out since June 13 with a moderate right hamstring strain, but he rejoined the club at Fenway Park and has started baseball activity again. Aaron Boone sounded optimistic about the progress, with a rehab assignment possible if the next step goes well.

Jun 10, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) scores around the tag of Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges (27) during the sixth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Yankees outfield gets crowded fast

The awkward part is that Grisham’s season has two completely different shapes. Overall, he owns a .270/.305/.586 slash line with nine homers and an .891 OPS across 52 games. In his 16 games with the Yankees, though, that line sits at .194/.212/.323 with no homers and a .535 OPS.

That matters because the Yankees are adding more than a name back to the group. They are adding a decision. Jasson Dominguez still needs everyday reps, Jose Caballero has been moved around the diamond, Cody Bellinger can cover center, and Aaron Judge’s availability always changes the math around the edges.

I like Grisham as a defensive stabilizer, especially after the club’s recent messes in the outfield and around the bases. Still, the bat has to be more than a rumor if he is going to take real plate appearances from a younger player who needs time.

Grisham can still force the roster issue

The Yankees can sell themselves on this if Grisham looks healthy quickly. Center-field defense travels, late-inning range matters, and a left-handed bat with pull power will always get another chance in that ballpark.

The problem is the timing. The trade deadline is close enough that every roster squeeze starts to feel like an argument. If Grisham comes back and looks like the player he was before the injury, the Yankees have more flexibility. If he comes back looking like the version they have already seen in pinstripes, the front office has to be honest about how much of the role is reputation and how much is current production.

That part should not be rushed. Getting him back helps, but it also makes the next outfield call a lot less comfortable.