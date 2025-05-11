Yankees have a secret weapon waiting—and they know he can still change everything

There’s a certain tension in the Bronx when a slugger walks up and every fan rises just a second early.

That’s what Giancarlo Stanton still brings—a feeling, a pause, a sense that something seismic could happen on the next swing.

The New York Yankees haven’t forgotten what he’s capable of, and after last year’s postseason, no one should.

One of the best postseason runs in recent memory

It wasn’t just a hot streak—it was historic.

Over 14 postseason games, Stanton slashed .273/.339/.709 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Every at-bat felt like an event.

Every swing had the potential to tilt the game—and in several moments, it did.

For a franchise built on October memories, Stanton delivered a run that felt worthy of pinstripe folklore.

He reminded everyone what “dangerous” looks like at the plate.

Despite injuries, the power remains elite

At 35 years old, with elbow injuries in both arms, the narrative could’ve ended there.

But the numbers say otherwise.

Stanton still ranks in the 99th percentile in both average exit velocity and barrel rate.

Even more impressive, he’s in the 100th percentile in bat speed.

That means he’s still generating more raw power than anyone in baseball.

It’s like having a sports car with a cracked windshield—it might need maintenance, but under the hood, it still roars.

Strategic usage is the key to unlocking value

Stanton isn’t going to play every day.

His elbow discomfort will require Aaron Boone to manage him carefully, listening to his body and adjusting on the fly.

Stanton is progressing nicely, facing off against arms in live batting practice, but still can’t return until after May 27.

But that doesn’t mean he can’t be effective.

In fact, it gives the Yankees a unique advantage—they can deploy him like a secret weapon.

Whether it’s as a designated hitter against lefties or a pinch-hitter in a key late-game situation, his presence forces pitchers to change everything.

One swing can still rewrite a box score.

Platooning with youth could extend his season

The Yankees have every intention of pairing Stanton with young lefty Ben Rice in a smart platoon setup.

Rice will get his shot against righties, while Stanton handles left-handed pitching and high-leverage moments.

This balance could preserve Stanton’s health while maximizing his impact.

And when October rolls around again, that strategy might pay off with another dominant stretch.

Because the Yankees aren’t just thinking about the summer—they’re thinking about championships.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees can’t ignore what Stanton still brings

In a season where they lack elite right-handed power, Stanton’s return is more than a bonus—it’s a necessity.

They’ve seen what he can do when the lights shine brightest.

They’ve felt the stadium tremble under the weight of his bat.

And they know that even with limits, there’s still something special simmering beneath the surface.

Popular Reading

Yankees’ most underrated slugger is quietly becoming their second-best power threat