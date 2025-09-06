Yankees have a big new plan for the right field position

The New York Yankees are finally welcoming Aaron Judge back into the outfield, beginning Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Judge’s return has been long awaited, with weeks of rehab following an elbow injury sustained on a throw from the corner.

Stanton filled the void when Judge was sidelined

In Judge’s absence, Giancarlo Stanton was forced into the outfield, a spot the Yankees typically avoid to preserve his health.

Despite concerns, Stanton held his own defensively while delivering elite production at the plate during Judge’s rehab stretch.

The 35-year-old is slashing .283/.362/.609 with 18 homers and 47 RBIs in just 58 games, producing a 164 wRC+.

That figure makes him 64 percent better than the league average hitter—proof the Yankees need his bat in the lineup.

Stanton has always been defined by power, but this season he’s reminding fans what an MVP-caliber hitter still looks like.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Judge still won’t play the field every day

Manager Aaron Boone made it clear Judge won’t immediately be locked into everyday outfield duties upon his return.

That means Stanton will still see occasional time in right field, keeping his legs tested while allowing lineup flexibility.

Judge, meanwhile, has been in his typical dominant form when healthy, slashing .322/.442/.663 with 43 homers and 97 RBIs.

Even in a season disrupted by injury, Judge’s production continues to carry a Yankees offense that relies heavily on him.

Why flexibility at DH could define September

With both Judge and Stanton available, the Yankees finally gain versatility with the designated hitter role heading into September.

Having the ability to rotate them between outfield and DH means less wear-and-tear while maximizing their offensive firepower.

Think of it as a luxury sports car garage—you don’t want both Lamborghinis in the driveway but you also can’t bench either.

That balance could prove decisive during a grueling stretch against contenders like the Blue Jays, Tigers, and Red Sox.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

What this means for the Yankees moving forward

Judge and Stanton together create one of the scariest middle-of-the-order tandems in baseball, each capable of game-changing swings.

Stanton’s power surge paired with Judge’s consistency gives New York the ability to overwhelm pitchers in any given series.

With September baseball looming, the Yankees need both healthy and producing if they want to chase down the Blue Jays.

Judge’s return doesn’t just strengthen the lineup—it gives Stanton room to stay dangerous without being overworked in the outfield.

The Yankees’ season may hinge on keeping both sluggers upright, because when they’re rolling together, almost no team can match them.