Yankees have $73 million in payroll flexibility and here’s how they should spend it

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees made a notable financial move last Friday by non-tendering both Tim Mayza and Jon Berti, freeing up nearly $8 million in salary space. That’s a significant amount, especially considering it covers nearly half the yearly salary for a top free agent like Christian Walker, who is expected to command around $20 million annually.

This additional financial flexibility sets the Yankees up to be aggressive in the offseason market. With a clear focus on retaining superstar outfielder Juan Soto, the Yankees are positioning themselves to compete with four other teams—the Red Sox, Dodgers, Blue Jays, and Mets—for his long-term signature.

The Case for a Soto Extension

Juan Soto is the centerpiece of the Yankees’ offseason strategy, and for good reason. While his rumored $700 million long-term price tag is daunting, the Yankees have the resources to absorb it. Averaged out over the contract’s duration, the annual hit fits comfortably within their financial capabilities.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Currently sitting at $230 million in payroll, the Yankees have $73 million available if they match their 2024 payroll ceiling of $303 million. This provides ample room to secure Soto and make complementary upgrades across the roster.

The Yankees must consider the alternatives if Soto decides to sign elsewhere. However, even a pivot to other high-profile players like Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander might fail to deliver the same value as Soto. Soto’s 8.1 WAR in 2024 dwarfs what the combined duo could provide, especially considering Burnes’ declining strikeout rate and Santander’s defensive liabilities.

The Yankees’ Path to Maximizing Resources

The simplest and most effective strategy for the Yankees is to allocate $50 million annually to Soto, locking in his prime years with a long-term deal. If the Yankees can secure Soto, they would still have $23 million left to address other needs.

One logical move would be signing a proven first baseman like Christian Walker. A three-year, $60 million deal for Walker, with an opt-out after the second year, could stabilize first base while giving the Yankees a top-tier defender and consistent offensive contributor. Walker hit .251/.335/.468 in 2024 with 26 homers, 84 RBIs, and a 119 wRC+, making him a significant upgrade at the position.

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Offloading Salary for More Flexibility

To create additional financial breathing room, the Yankees could pursue trades to shed large contracts. Marcus Stroman, owed $18.5 million in 2025, is an obvious candidate for a salary dump. While Stroman’s declining velocity and underwhelming 2024 performance may make him a tough sell, pairing him with a prospect like Spencer Jones could sweeten the deal for a team in need of back-end rotation depth.

Clearing Stroman’s salary would free up more funds to target bullpen reinforcements. The Yankees could then turn their attention to free agents like Tanner Scott, one of the top relief arms on the market, or Jeff Hoffman, who posted a stellar 2.17 ERA over 66.1 innings with the Phillies last season.

The High Stakes of Missing Out on Soto

If the Yankees fail to retain Soto, they’ll face the challenge of replacing his production—a task that would likely require multiple acquisitions. Adding players like Alex Bregman or Willy Adames could bolster the infield, but the combined cost and risk of such moves may outweigh the simplicity and impact of retaining Soto.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Soto’s ability to anchor the Yankees’ lineup and maintain their World Series contention window is unparalleled. Missing out on him would force the Yankees to spend aggressively across multiple positions, creating a riskier and potentially less effective roster construction.

Creativity Is Key

The Yankees have options, but creativity will be essential to maximizing their offseason strategy. Retaining Soto is the clearest path to sustained success, but offloading burdensome contracts like Stroman’s or DJ LeMahieu’s could unlock additional resources for complementary moves.

Ultimately, the Bombers must balance long-term financial flexibility with the urgency to win now, ensuring they capitalize on Aaron Judge’s prime and Soto’s potential. Whether through extending Soto or pivoting to Plan B, the front office faces a pivotal offseason that will shape the team’s trajectory for years to come.