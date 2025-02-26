Yankees: Good news and great news from 7-0 win against Cardinals

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees’ Grapefruit League campaign is picking up steam, and Wednesday’s 7-0 shutout of the Cardinals was another step in the right direction. With dominant pitching and some timely power, New York looked every bit like a team gearing up for a big season.

Will Warren Looks Like a Different Pitcher

A year ago, Will Warren’s brief stint in the majors was more horror film than highlight reel. But spring training is about fresh starts, and Warren is making the most of his. He fired three scoreless innings with four strikeouts, his sweeper darting like a frisbee caught in the wind. Even more intriguing, he dusted off his curveball, giving him another weapon to keep hitters guessing.

For a guy trying to carve out a role in a deep Yankees staff, this was exactly the kind of performance he needed.

What an outing by Warren ?



Dom Smith Is Making His Case

With Giancarlo Stanton’s availability uncertain, the Yankees’ DH spot is up for grabs. Ben Rice has made his presence felt, but Dom Smith is swinging the bat like he wants that job.

For the second straight game, Smith left the yard, this time launching one off Cardinals top prospect Tink Hence. Add that to his homer against the Twins on Tuesday, and he’s starting to look like a real contender for a roster spot. If he keeps this up, the Yankees might have a decision to make.

A Bullpen Masterclass

After Warren set the tone, the Yankees’ bullpen slammed the door shut. Yoendrys Gomez, Mark Leiter Jr., Brent Headrick, Rob Zastryzny, and Leonardo Pestana combined for six scoreless innings, silencing a St. Louis lineup featuring names like Jordan Walker and Nolan Arenado. It was the kind of performance that shows why New York’s pitching depth could be a serious strength in 2025. With the Yankees rolling early in camp, the pieces are starting to fall into place.