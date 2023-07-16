Yankees: Good news and bad news from walk-off 8-7 loss to Rockies

In a three-game series finale against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees fell short despite a standout performance from starting pitcher Gerrit Cole. The game highlighted an unexpected bullpen collapse, resulting in the Yankees’ second loss after the All-Star break (8-7).

Delayed Offensive Momentum and Bullpen Collapse

The Yankees’ offense didn’t gain momentum until around the sixth inning when they took a 3–1 lead. However, CJ Cron’s grand slam in the bottom of the eighth turned the tables, handing the Rockies a 5–3 lead.

The Yankees rallied back in the ninth to tie the game, pushing it into extra innings. They then took a 7–5 lead but lost it in the bottom of the 11th, primarily due to weak relief appearances from Nick Ramirez and Ron Marinaccio.

Ramirez conceded a two-run shot to Colorado left fielder Nolan Jones, and Marinaccio was hit with a solo homer by Alan Trejo immediately after. Despite the Yankees’ nine hits, eight walks, and six strikeouts, a few poor pitches and subpar performances from the bullpen left the team in a challenging position.

Wasted Cole Performance and Potential Cy Young Contention

The Yankees squandered another exceptional performance by Gerrit Cole, who gave up one earned run across six innings, striking out 11 batters over 102 pitches. Cole’s impressive 2.78 ERA reaffirms his position as one of the game’s best starters, bolstering his bid for the Cy Young Award.

Notable Contributions and Looking Ahead

On a positive note, Oswald Peraza made an impact after pinch-running in the ninth inning. He executed a smooth defensive play on the hot corner and landed a single to center field, driving in Oswaldo Cabrera.

Despite these individual highlights, the Yankees have significant work to undertake over the coming weeks to regain their form. However, general manager Brian Cashman indicated an active approach at the trade deadline. The acquisition of an above-average bat to start in left field every day, and potentially another bullpen piece, could be essential steps toward getting the team back on track.