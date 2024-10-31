Yankees: Good news and bad news from 7-6 World Series finale loss to Dodgers

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees knew their chances in the World Series would rise and fall with Aaron Judge’s bat, and that’s exactly how Game 5 played out. Judge electrified Yankee Stadium right off the bat, blasting a two-run home run on the first pitch he saw. By the third inning, the Yankees had built a comfortable 5–0 lead. However, just as Judge had handed his team the advantage, he inadvertently shifted the game in the Dodgers’ favor by dropping a routine fly ball in center field.

“You can’t give a good team like that extra outs,” Judge said. “It starts with me there in the line drive coming in, misplay that. So that doesn’t happen then I think we got a different story tonight.”

A Momentum-Shifting Misstep

Judge’s dropped fly ball drained the Yankees’ early momentum. With the bases loaded, Gerrit Cole struck out two consecutive batters, putting the team on the brink of escaping unscathed. But Mookie Betts reached first on an infield single after Cole failed to cover the bag, extending the inning and keeping hope alive for the Dodgers. Moments later, Freddie Freeman singled to center, and Teoscar Hernandez hit a double to the same spot, suddenly tying the game 5–5 and setting the Yankees on their heels.

Battling Back, But Falling Short

The Yankees managed to break the tie in the sixth inning when Giancarlo Stanton drove in Juan Soto with a sacrifice fly, briefly giving the team a one-run lead. But this advantage was fleeting, as errors and missed opportunities continued to plague the Yankees. Allowing five unearned runs in a single inning was a harsh setback, especially for a team that had only conceded three unearned runs throughout the entire postseason. This inning went down as one of the most heartbreaking collapses in World Series history.

“This is going to sting forever,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I’m heartbroken.”

Looking Ahead: Yankees’ Off-Season Changes and Key Decisions

As the Yankees pivot toward the off-season, they’ll face decisions that could shape the team’s future. Pitching depth will be a priority, along with potential upgrades at first base and in the bullpen. Veteran Anthony Rizzo likely played his last game in pinstripes. With the Yankees holding a $20 million club option for 2025, Rizzo’s challenging season—marred by injuries and a lackluster Game 5 performance—suggests that the Yankees may be ready to move on.

In contrast to these disappointments, young infielder Anthony Volpe was a beacon of hope throughout the postseason. Volpe hit .286/.407/.408 in the playoffs and tallied two hits and a run in Wednesday’s loss. Giancarlo Stanton, too, had a historic postseason performance, but his heroics went largely unrewarded. It’s uncertain if the Yankees can expect that level of production from him again.

Priorities for 2025: Building a Stronger Roster

Top of mind for the Yankees will be securing a long-term extension for Juan Soto while making financial room to attract new talent. With Gleyber Torres likely on his way out, the Yankees will have a vacancy at second base to fill, along with other key areas that need addressing.

While the Yankees fell short of winning the World Series, this postseason run marked the team’s first appearance in the final round in over a decade. It’s a significant accomplishment, underscoring the potential of this roster and highlighting what’s needed to make a deeper run next year. The Yankees now know what it takes to compete at the highest level, and they’ll need to return in 2025 ready to turn that knowledge into a championship outcome.