Yankees: Good news and bad news from 7-4 loss to Cubs

The New York Yankees concluded their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon (7-4), wrapping up just ahead of the All-Star break. The team now looks forward to four days of rest before facing off against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, with Carlos Rodon slated to start on the mound.

Despite their efforts, the Yankees find themselves entering the All-Star break without securing a playoff spot, a significant disappointment that demands introspection from the front office. Clearly, changes need to be implemented, as underscored by the team’s loss of a 4–1 lead against an underperforming Cubs side.

Solid Performance Amidst Disappointing Loss

Despite the bitter loss, starting pitcher Domingo German showcased a commendable performance, clocking 6.0 innings and yielding only one earned run while striking out nine batters. German has maintained a consistent performance over his past few starts, conceding a mere three earned runs over 19 innings.

With the return of Rodon and Nestor Cortés expected in the forthcoming weeks, the Yankees are likely to relegate one of their main starters to the bullpen, possibly Clarke Schmidt.

Offensive and Defensive Struggles Continue

Offensively, the Yankees are in a slump, with only four runs produced from 11 hits during the Sunday afternoon game. Notably, Giancarlo Stanton struck out twice, and the team struggled with runners in scoring positions. On the defensive front, a costly error by Gleyber Torres in the 7th inning breathed new life into the Cubs’ efforts, leading to a tie game.

Further exacerbating the situation were disappointing performances from pitchers Ian Hamilton and Ron Marinaccio. Hamilton conceded two runs, while Marinaccio’s stint saw the bases loaded before being replaced. The Yankees hoped for a spectacular showing from Clay Holmes, but despite producing outs, a wild pitch and a fly ball to right field swung the game in favor of the Cubs.

Looking Ahead: Need for Reinforcements

The Yankees’ predicament at this juncture of the season underscores the need for reinforcements. However, a single player cannot alter the team’s trajectory single-handedly. The return of star slugger Aaron Judge could give a significant boost to the offense, but uncertainty looms regarding his return from a torn right big toe ligament and his ability to regain MVP form.

Speculations of the Yankees’ interest in Cody Bellinger have been swirling around in recent weeks, given his solid performance in the Bronx over the past three games. With the likelihood of the Cubs looking to sell at the deadline, the Yankees’ current roster will need to step up and perform if they aim to nourish any hopes of World Series contention.