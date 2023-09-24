Yankees: Good news and bad news from 7-1 loss to Diamondbacks

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Amidst gusty winds and incessant rain at the Bronx, the New York Yankees endured a stinging 7-1 defeat against the Arizona Diamondbacks, marking an end to their playoff aspirations.

A Historic Low for the Yankees

This season’s performance is notable for the Yankees: they miss out on the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and with a current score of 78-77 and only seven games left in the roster, they’re at risk of recording a sub-.500 finish — a feat not seen since 1992.

The Game’s Highlights and Lowlights

The game’s result was emblematic of the Yankees’ recurring woes. Their offense faltered once more, with the scoreboard reflecting their efforts only in the bottom of the ninth inning. This lone score came off a bases-loaded walk with two outs. While Carlos Rodón did a commendable job, allowing only three earned runs in his 6.1 innings, Randy Vasquez struggled to keep pace, surrendering two earned runs in 2.1 innings.

D-Backs’ maestro Zac Gallen showcased his prowess by pitching six shutout innings against the Yankees, yielding just three hits, issuing two walks, and fanning eight. In a narrative all too familiar this season, the Yankees’ bats went cold, striking out 12 times against Arizona’s formidable pitching.

A Season of Struggles

The journey to this juncture seemed inevitable for the Yankees. Their on-field endeavors now must shift gears and concentrate on the upcoming season. It’s imperative to underscore their offensive challenges: their team’s batting average stands at a paltry .226, placing them second to last in MLB.

Since June 4, the Yankees’ performance has been lackluster, recording a 42-52 scoreline. Persistent health issues for key players and a general underperformance from many of the team’s touted stars have contributed to this season’s downturn.

Anticipating a Winter of Changes

This off-season promises to be a time of introspection and change for the Yankees. Although the specifics of these changes remain shrouded in speculation, one thing is evident: the season’s outcome fell woefully short of the team’s high pre-season expectations.

